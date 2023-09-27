The mysterious appearance of an anti-Voice message at Collings Park spotted on Wednesday morning has East Albury locals wondering who the culprit is.
It's also unclear as to whether a crime has been committed because it seems no damage has occurred to the council-owned land.
The words "It's OK to vote no" are marked in grass letter shapes that have grown lusher than the rest of the field.
A resident who declined to be named said it was a mystery as to whether the act could be described as vandalism.
"The grass spelling out the words is just a deep green so perhaps they sprayed very effective fertiliser to spell out the words," the resident said.
"So it's not like they've spray-painted public property - they've just made the grass greener."
Albury Council said it had no idea the message that appears to be opposing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament was there until it was alerted to the scene by The Border Mail.
A council spokeswoman said a team had been sent to the site to investigate.
"The Albury City parks and recreation team is undertaking an investigation into the vandalism at Collings Park," said Nerilee Kerslake, acting service leader, City Landscapes.
"We will then be able to establish the most effective means to deal with the situation."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.