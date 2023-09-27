The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Anti-Voice 'No' message seen at park in East Albury

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mysterious appearance of an anti-Voice message at Collings Park spotted on Wednesday morning has East Albury locals wondering who the culprit is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.