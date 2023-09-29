During my time in federal parliament, I've been proud to speak up on behalf of Farrer's farming and irrigation communities many times.
Our farmers work and care for their land, producing food and fibre which sustains both our country and nations across the world.
This month the Minister for Environment and Water introduced a bill amending the Murray Darling Basin Plan, including extra powers to take away more water from productive farming.
So, what do these 'buybacks' mean, and why does it hurt our region?
Since the Basin Plan was introduced, farmers and irrigators have been striving to use water better and smarter, helping our precious environment in the process.
Allowing Canberra to purchase water from them at market prices can be the simplest and least expensive method of recovering extra for the environment.
But reducing the supply available for irrigated agriculture drives up the market cost. In drier conditions this makes water incredibly expensive, and it removes the incentive for farmers to plant crops.
When they don't grow as much food, the farm must diversify, or it shrinks - in some cases growers may walk away. All of this impacts on neighbours as well as the local supply and retail sector. Quite simply, it damages country communities!
The NSW Irrigators Council estimates buybacks for the government's planned recovery of 450 billion litres of water would take at least 85,000 hectares of land out of production.
Removing the agriculture sector's ability to produce goods also cuts supply to market, driving up your costs at the checkout when we're already struggling with the cost of living.
The federal opposition has looked at this legislation very closely, and there are elements we can support. But the part which takes away a previously bipartisan law that buybacks can only happen under a strict socio-economic test; this part is not up for sale.
The Albanese government has once again put politics before people. Well, our people are not happy, and we intend to fight this legislative change every step of the way.
