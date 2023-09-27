Three serious motor bike crashes in three days leads to Wodonga police warning

Wodonga police are concerned about the number of motorbike riders crashing with three people injured in a three-day period.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured and was taken to Albury hospital before reportedly being transported to Melbourne.
Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the incident.
Paramedics were then called to two crashes on Sunday.
A rider crashed off Kergunyah Road at Gundowring about 9.50am.
They hit a pothole in the road and ran into a fence, causing facial injuries.
Emergency crews were also called to Anzac Parade at Wdoonga about 1.05pm on Sunday.
A rider hit a vehicle and was flipped through the air, and suffered broken bones.
The rider's motorbike appeared to be in poor condition.
"Our concern is that we've had three motorbike collisions within three days, all involving injuries and one involving serious injuries," Sergeant Tony Chamberlain said.
"As it starts to warm up, more and more people will be out there on bikes.
"We'd ask people going for a ride to be aware of their surroundings and the conditions around them.
"We want people to be out there enjoying their ride by all means, but to do so safely.
"This includes wearing protective clothing and helmets."
He said speed and inattention could be deadly.
Police will run operations targeting dangerous riding.
Officers are also running Operation Scoreboard from Thursday, September 27, to coincide with the AFL grand final long weekend.
Police will be conducting drink and drug-driving tests amid a seven-year high in the Victorian road toll.
"We encourage everyone to have a great long weekend and enjoy celebrating the biggest day on the footy calendar," Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.
"But don't let this be a day you remember for all the wrong reasons.
"Drinking and driving don't mix, so if you're planning to have a drink on grand final day, don't drive - leave the car at home, arrange a designated driver and utilise alternative transport options."
