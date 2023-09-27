A man accused of setting fire to his Wodonga home and trying to get an insurance payout was out of work and facing financial pressures, a court has heard.
Jeffrey King is standing trial after his home at 3 Fade Court was gutted by fire on June 2, 2015,
Prosecutor Carmela Pezzimenti made her "pitch" to jurors in the Wodonga County Court on Wednesday, stating why they should find King guilty, as both sides summed up the evidence in the case.
She said it was a straightforward case, with King injured, out of work and affected by alcohol at the time of the blaze.
Two fires started at the property, some time between King speaking to his wife on the phone at 3.34pm and when a Triple-0 call was made at 4.07pm.
Ms Pezzimenti said King had financial worries on his mind at the time of the fire and might have been "a bit worried about his future".
She said while King and his wife's finances appeared at first blush to be "pretty good" on paper, they had only about $8000 in the bank on June 22, 2015.
She said they had two mortgages to pay, car loans, upcoming debts and living expenses, and were living off his wife's wage of about $1200 a week.
Ms Pezzimenti said it was "only a matter of time before that financial position became quite strained".
King told police and an insurance investigator he had been walking his dog, returned home, and found intruders before being struck.
Ms Pezzimenti told the jury there was no clear evidence he had been assaulted and he had given multiple descriptions of the assault.
She said on his version, he had been knocked out inside the home between the two points where the two fires started.
But she said there was no evidence of smoke inhalation, and King had no soot on his clothes or face.
The court heard multiple items had been removed from the home and were found near the rear fence.
Ms Pezzimenti said the items were of sentimental value and included a hard drive with family photos, perfume given to Mrs King for her 30th birthday, an elephant ornament from a holiday in Thailand, a video camera from their honeymoon, and other items of jewellery and personal property.
"The nature of these items ladies and gentlemen is largely sentimental," she told jurors.
While King said he'd only had one drink, multiple people said he smelled of alcohol.
She said his account was "just not possible".
"You could not find that he is credible," the prosecutor said.
Defence lawyer Chris Edwards said the case came down to a single issue - "who lit the fire?"
He said King had given a genuine account to police and an insurance investigator.
"Jeff King does not need to prove his innocence," he said.
"He is presumed innocent."
Mr Edwards said the family had considerable home equity and the house was "their pride and joy".
He said people had a different recollection of his client at the scene which he put down to him being in distress and in shock.
He said evidence at the scene could give rise to a burglary taking place.
Mr Edwards questioned how King, who was on crutches with a leg brace, would take a soundbar and drill case outside the home.
"The prosecution case is one that I would ask you to reject," he said.
The trial continues.
