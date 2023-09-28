SHOW UP
Little piglets racing will be among the entertainment of the day, families will be pouring through the gates, with plenty of rides and country hospitality on show. The Walbundrie Show is a one-day agricultural show with horse events, dog shows, children's rides, showgirl/boy, sheep shearing competition, pavilion entries, market stalls and other related attractions.
Tickets will be sold at the gate for $15 for adults, $7 for pensioners and free entry for school-aged children.
LISTEN UP
Miss Mikalia, Tallangatta Hotel, Saturday, September 30, from 8pm to 11pm.
Join Mikalia for an action packed grand final weekend as she entertains the crowd with live music, from originals to covers, she is a Independent singer-songwriter from Northeast Victoria and has a passion for music. There will also be free bar snacks during the game as well as meat raffles.
PADDLES UP
Dragon boating: Come with a friend session, Gateway Lakes, Saturday, September 30 8.45am to 10.30am
Want to make fitness and fun a permanent part of your 2023? Grab a friend (or come by yourself, plenty of friends to be made) and come along to see what dragon boat racing is all about. All equipment is supplied, so all you need to do is complete a registration and bring a drink bottle. Bookings: warriordragons.com.au/registration.
ROCK UP
Royal Australian Navy Jazz Ensemble, The Cube, Wodonga, Sunday, October 1,
All in the name of Legacy, the jazz ensemble is based at HMAS Cerberus in Victoria and features some of the Navy's finest jazz musicians, the group includes a rhythm section, trumpet, saxophone, trombone and vocalist. Is also performs a diverse repertories of vocal and instrumental jazz, from classic jazz standards, swing, bossa-nova and samba, to New Orleans and boogaloo. Tickets are from $5 at the door.
DANCE UP
Spacenightspot grand opening, 464 Dean Street Albury, Friday September 29, from 9pm.
A night of celebration as the night club opens for the first time, the night will feature Hooligan Hefs - for only $50 per person to get in, clubbers can expect feel good vibes, great music and a "fresh experiences for Albury's nightlife". Door prizes and drink specials will be avaliable on the night.
CRAFT UP
Herbal demonstration workshop, Beechworth, Saturday, September 30, 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Join Herbalist Naomi Ingleton of Farmacy Co Apothecary in an interactive workshop, find out the different ways to utilise herbs and plants for healing and well-being and turn it into balms, salves and other folk remedies. The beginner workshop will discuss ways to make your own balms as well as a way to learn new skills and techniques. All handouts, materials, herbs and samples will be provided, tickets can be purchased here for $145.
ROLL UP
Golf challenge, Howlong Golf Resort, Sunday, October 1, 11.30am to 2pm.
Golfers are invited to the Howlong Golf Resort returning for the first time in three-years for a golf challenge like no other. Tickets can be sold for $30 for adults and $20 for juniours and include a rolling barbecue lunch, and the chance to win scratch and prizes. For more information contact the Proshop on 6026 5822 or proshop@howlonggolf.com.au.
LOOK UP
Finding Doctor Woods: His Films of Albury and Beyond Exhibition Launch, Albury's LibraryMuseum, Friday, September 29, 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
The opening of Finding Doctor Woods: His Films of Albury and Beyond and see newly acquired films made by Sam Woods over 86 years ago. You will see what Albury's Dean Street looked like in 1938, pre-war Europe including buildings and monuments which were later destroyed, and how a country doctor relaxed with his friends on holiday. You might even see your parents or grandparents. Tickets are free. Light refreshments will be provided with drinks at bar prices.
WATCH UP
Winnie the Pooh the musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, September 30, 7pm, Sunday October 1, 11am and 1.30pm.
See Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh... and don't forget Tigger too!) in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation. Featuring the Sherman Brother's classic Grammy-award winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with stunning life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood. Tickets are from $65.90 and can be purchased here.
DRINK UP
Wine Show Public Tasting, 171 High Street, Rutherglen, Friday, September 29, 6.30pm to 10pm.
Love wine? Love food? Then the Public Tasting will be right up your alley. Head along and sample hundreds of wines from all over Australia, accompanied by delicious canapes from Rutherglen's Savoy Truffle Co. Contact what's on in Rutherglen for more information: Tickets are $70 per person.
