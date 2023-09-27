Tables are packed, bars are bustling, glasses are clinking, and the Border's nightlife is emerging with spring in the air.
Hospitality bosses and business experts say the Twin Cities have been pumping since the cooler weather has disappeared, noting the night-time economy was out "in full swing".
Albury's Public House owner Jodie Tiernan has welcomed the change in seasons.
"It's been lovely, and we notice every time the sun does come out that it brings people out, and I honestly believe sunshine brings happiness," she said.
Ms Tiernan said the nightlife across town had a "positive vibe" to it.
"There's a lot more population on the streets over the weekends, too," she said.
"We've just got a DJ at Public House and opened everything up so the sun can shine in.
"People want to sit back and enjoy a refreshing cocktail."
She said people respected the venue, and it was always a good night.
"They come and listen to some happy vibes and uplifting music, which puts everyone in a good mood as well."
Ms Tiernan said even though the venue had a 5am licence, they cut it off at midnight to keep the venue clean and tidy.
The new vibrant nightclub will showcase "lots of glamour and lights" at the old Three-Legged Dog venue.
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said it was great to see Albury getting a much-needed boost.
"We've recently discussed Albury's night-time economy," he said.
"We are seeing venues like Zed Bar closing down to new venues opening.
"We are looking at what entertainment is available through pubs, clubs, and restaurants too."
Mr Robinson said people wanted to get out and do more things but looking for "low-cost options".
"We've seen a big increase in many places now that the weather has turned," he said.
"It shows people want to head into town and want to be together.
"It's not just about nightclubs and pubs. It's about the night-time economy and bringing people together."
Mr Robinson said he had seen an influx of promotions for businesses, making people plan their time out instead of wondering what to do.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said he was excited to see venues filling up.
Mr Jenkin said it had been a hurdle the past few years with the COVID-19 pandemic and now the cost-of-living, but "people want to get out of their houses and see what's on offer" and "mix and mingle".
"I'm confident we will see more people getting out in the lead-up to Christmas," he said.
"People are yearning to socialise."
Albion Hotel Duty manager Murray Fulwood said venues across town were looking forward to patrons coming in to use the rooftop bar and restaurant, especially in summer.
Albury's 2640 restaurant supervisor, Callum Lisson said it was exciting to see the city getting its "buzz" back.
"2640 has picked up a heap, and it's great to see so many people out in town,"
"Last year was a hit and miss, especially coming out of Covid, so it's so good to see the change this year.
"The cost-of-living has been tough on everyone, but it seems it's getting busier, and things are looking much livelier."
