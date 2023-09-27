Michelle Hudson learned from a young age that if you want to live in a place that provides social connection you have to play your part.
Growing up in a small community, she was surrounded by parents, siblings, extended family and friends who all role modelled the importance of giving back.
They taught her that a healthy, thriving community - one that is resilient to the impacts of drought, fire and flood and "where people feel cared for" - is the result of building a culture of generosity.
It's one of the reasons Ms Hudson feels so passionate about starting her new role with Border Trust as its Donor Engagement and Partnerships Co-ordinator.
With more than 20 years of experience as a marketing, communications and engagement specialist, she is no stranger to the Trust, having previously volunteered as a board director from 2015 to 2018.
But it's her work as the co-founder and chair of the volunteer committee for the annual Hume Bank City2City Run Walk for the past eight years that has sealed her partnership with the organisation.
"For me, there is a strong alignment of my personal values and the Border Trust values," Ms Hudson said.
"I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to supporting local people to shape connected, resilient and vibrant communities.
"My focus will be on building relationships, creating connections, and activating initiatives that build our community's capacity to cope with disruption and continue to grow in positive ways."
Border Trust's executive officer Sue Gold described Ms Hudson as a perfect candidate for the role, adding that "the additional impact Border Trust will be able to create with Michelle on board is immeasurable".
"She has such vast knowledge and proven ability to create positive change for the community," Ms Gold said.
"Her leadership and personal impact with City2City and other projects has seen a huge growth in connection and generosity that benefits the region's communities."
Since 2005, Border Trust has distributed over $3.9 million to local projects and initiatives, enhancing community resilience and making the region a more connected and inclusive place for everyone.
Ms Hudson said she was excited to be joining the team during a time of growth and expansion.
"The focus of my role is to build relationships with donors and partners, to expand our donor base and grow funds available to enable positive impact in the community," she said.
"Border Trust is 100 per cent local, celebrates a culture of giving and generosity, and creates connections to drive and sustain positive change."
