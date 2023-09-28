The Border Mail
D&R Henderson fined following death of worker Rasta Kemp in 2018

Anthony Bunn
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 10:46am
Rasta Kemp pictured with his partner Ebony Clark and son Oliver.
THE owners of Benalla sawmill D&R Henderson have been fined $350,000 for workplace safety breaches laid after the death of a worker at their factory five years ago.

