THE owners of Benalla sawmill D&R Henderson have been fined $350,000 for workplace safety breaches laid after the death of a worker at their factory five years ago.
Judge Michael Cahill handed down the penalties in the County Court on Thursday September 28 after the company previously pleaded guilty in the wake of its employee Rasta Kemp suffering fatal injuries after being dragged into a conveyor belt on a wood moulding machine.
"On the charge of failing to maintain safe systems of work the company is convicted and fined $275,000," Judge Cahill said.
"On the charge of failing to provide proper instructions the company is convicted and fined $75,000.
Judge Cahill said if D&R Henderson had not entered a guilty plea, the fine would have totalled $475,000.
D&R Henderson has been given six months to pay the fines.
Judge Cahill acknowledged the contribution of the company to Benalla and the region, but added the penalty needed to act as a deterrent to other firms.
The executive director of health and safety at WorkSafe Narelle Beer said if safety measures had been taken Mr Kemp would not have died at the mill.
"Tragically, in this case a worker has lost his life in an incident which could have been avoided had proper safety measures been in place," Ms Beer said.
"WorkSafe won't hesitate to prosecute duty holders who fail to provide and maintain a safe workplace."
D&R Henderson's lawyer Robert Taylor told the court previously there had been extensive safety reviews and changes at the sawmill since the tragedy on May 30, 2018.
The court also heard earlier of the devastation the death of Mr Kemp had wrought on his family.
His partner Ebony Clark and mother of their son Oliver, who was aged two-and-a-half at the time of the tragedy, told of her shock and the pain of relaying the news to their boy.
"Having to tell Oliver was incredibly difficult," Ms Clark said in a statement.
"He kept asking for his dad.
"I had to keep explaining over and over that he wasn't coming back."
Mr Kemp's mother Maryann Ransley said "we have lost the laughter in our family".
The 24 year-old, who had a passion for cars and Xbox, had been working at the factory since February 2018.
He was adjusting the belts on a waste transfer station when his clothing became entangled in pins on an unguarded drive shaft.
Mr Kemp was dragged around the shaft four times before being impaled on a metal pole.
He died at the scene from multiple injuries.
