Wodonga police are expecting to administer hundreds of alcohol and drug tests each day of the grand final long weekend, as they push to prevent more deaths on North East roads.
Operation Scoreboard kicked off this morning, Thursday, September 28, with Wodonga Police conducting roadside alcohol and drug tests on Beechworth Road near High Street in Wodonga.
Between 8.40am and 10.15am, 547 drivers were tested for drugs and alcohol: nobody was over the limit.
Operation Scoreboard will run from Thursday, September 28, to 11.59pm on Sunday, October 1.
Police will be highly visible and enforcing across the state to reduce road trauma and positively influence road user behaviour.
Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage has urged residents to be safe, don't drink and drive.
"We'll do hundreds and hundreds of tests today all around Wodonga, Indigo and Towong Shire, and tomorrow as well as all the way through to Monday," he said.
"So drive to the conditions, don't drink and drive; if you do, expect to be picked up by us.
"Also, don't do drugs and drive because we'll be doing lots of drug tests."
In 2022, 7466 traffic offences were detected during Operation Scoreboard, with almost 40 per cent of those being for speeding.
Last year there were 224 drink driving offences from 119,953 preliminary breath tests and 212 drug driving offences from 3615 roadside drug tests over the long weekend.
There was also 2881 speeding offences.
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said police will be targeting speeding and distracted drivers heading, to combat what has already been a shocking year for road fatalities in the North East.
"The road toll has been very bad this year, and what we're trying to do over this long weekend period is try to make people drive safely and think about things," he said.
"What we want is obviously no crashes, no fatals, no nothing; we just want everyone to have a great time and enjoy the weekend, not drink and drive, and drive to the conditions."
As of September 28, 211 lives have been lost on Victoria roads, compared to 184 last year.
More than half of this year's fatal collisions have occurred on roads in regional Victoria, and the number of lives lost on regional roads has increased by 25 per cent on the same time last year.
Wangaratta police Senior Sergeant David Gillespie urged North East residents to remain vigilant of increased pedestrians and road users this long weekend.
"In North East Victoria, the warming of the seasons usually attracts a lot of people to our part of the world, particularly vulnerable road users like motorcyclists, bicycle riders and pedestrians," he said.
"So I ask people to be mindful of the influx of traffic we will experience in this part of the world over the coming days because of the long weekend."
Senior Sergeant Gillespie also asked residents to remember the road toll that the North East has experienced this year.
"We are seeing fatal and serious injury collisions involving what in isolation might be a small mistake or a small error of judgement, but they are having catastrophic consequences," he said.
"By that I mean low-level speeding and singular offending behaviours such as not wearing a seatbelt or not obeying road signs.
"It is not our intention to book you over the long weekend, we want you to enjoy yourselves, however, these minor non-compliance issues are continuing to have devastating consequences for the community.
"So, even if you've never received a penalty notice, if you get detected with low-level speeding or what you consider to be a minor breach of the road rules over this weekend, you can expect to get a penalty notice."
