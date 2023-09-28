IT will be "business as usual" at Yackandandah Health, its new owner Apollo Care has said in the wake of its takeover bid succeeding second time around.
The national organisation will officially become the overseer of the Yamaroo aged care hub, Little Yacks early learning centre and medical centre from Saturday September 30.
Apollo Care chief executive Stephen Besci welcomed the result, saying in a statement that his alliance was "committed to the success and longevity of all three services and to supporting excellent inter-generational care in the Yackandandah community".
"It will be business as usual across all operations," Mr Besci, who was not at Wednesday night's meeting, said.
"Yackandandah Health Limited, the community's not-for profit entity, will continue to operate the three services while we progressively invest in staff, systems and buildings to upgrade services and improve governance."
A new Yackandandah Community Association will be created to ensure a community link between townsfolk and Apollo, with a $200,000 funding allocation.
"We know that maintaining identity, purpose and connection to community is just as important as survival to the Yackandandah community," Mr Besci said.
"Our innovative operating and financial models will strengthen Yackandandah's services while ensuring they retain their strong local community identity."
Apollo Care manages aged care properties across NSW and Queensland, with a site at Harden its closest to the Border previously.
