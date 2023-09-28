The Border Mail
Apollo Care boss plays down change after Yackandandah takeover

September 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Apollo Care chief executive Stephen Besci can afford to smile now that his alliance has succeeded in taking over Yackandandah Health. Picture by Mark Jesser
IT will be "business as usual" at Yackandandah Health, its new owner Apollo Care has said in the wake of its takeover bid succeeding second time around.

