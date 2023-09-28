The Border Mail
Youth Leading Wodonga Plantathon sow 1500 trees at Gateway Lakes

By Layton Holley
September 28 2023 - 7:00pm
A group of 30 young people from across the Border have been busy planting 1500 native plants and trees at Gateway Lakes as part of an effort to get the youth involved in conservation.

