Fixing the North East's crumbling, pot-hole riddled roads, healing the ailing health system and solving the housing crisis should be the top priorities for Victoria's new premier Jacinta Allan, North East politicians say.
And visiting regional areas on a regular basis to see first-hand the challenges rural people face would be a great start, they said.
When asked what Ms Allan's first focus for regional well-being should be, Benambra MP Bill Tilley put health at the top of his list, followed by roads and education.
"I would love to see the new premier get on the road and visit our region," Mr Tilley said.
"She needs to talk to real people about health waiting lists, the money being poured into the Albury hospital, the state of the roads, the challenges facing our schools and their teachers, improving the train service, feral dog threats and the lack of adolescent mental health beds.
"Perhaps as the new premier it would allow a reset - a fresh look at what we really need.
"But at the end of the day, she has been in the Labor cabinet for the past nine years - Ms Allan has been a co-conspirator in the COVID lockdowns, the $226 billion debt racked up by Melbourne tunnels and she was the minister for the Commonwealth Games."
Indi MP Helen Haines said she welcomed Ms Allan, "as a woman and a regional MP", and said she was hoping to work constructively with the premier help her understand the desperate need for more social and affordable housing.
"What I want to see with our new premier is a commitment to rural and regional housing," Dr Haines said.
"We know there's been significant commitments made by the state government in regard to building large numbers of social and affordable housing, so I want to see this new premier putting a focus on a fair share for rural and regional Victoria.
"It's something, of course, where there is strong work to be done between both the federal government and the state government
"Health is the other area of of enormous concern and we hope the new premier continues to to work constructively with the NSW government and the federal government.
"We did see Miss Allen at the bush summit in Wodonga only a few weeks prior to her becoming premier and I think there will be many important invitations for her to come up to the Border region, particularly with the development of the hospital.
"'I'd certainly like to see much more investment from the state government into our rural and regional roads because they are a disgrace."
Ovens Valley Nationals MP Tim McCurdy invited Ms Allan to come to Wangaratta to demonstrate she has an interest in state issues far away from Melbourne.
"The new premier must show a commitment to all regional Victorians, including here in the Ovens Valley," Mr McCurdy said.
"Our roads are in desperate need of repair, our health system needs investment, and our schools need upgrading.
"If the premier really wants to put her money where her mouth is, she needs to demonstrate her regional commitment, not merely talk up her country roots while ignoring us at every turn.
"I have extended an invitation to the premier to come to Wangaratta and allow me to show her around the community and see our issues in real life, not on a piece of paper in Melbourne."
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland welcomed Ms Allan, saying Victoria was "in desperate need of a change in governing style".
But she voiced concern that "little would change".
"Though Premier Allan does represent some change, especially being a woman, unfortunately I am very concerned it will be business as usual from someone who's been wholly mentored by Daniel Andrews himself," Ms Cleeland said.
"Above all else, the most important thing I want for the District of Euroa is for our regional community to become part of the picture again.
"We need to be consulted, we need to be looked after and we need funding across every sector. Housing is beyond a crisis for us now and Premier Allan needs to find a real, attainable solution, not just figures of fantasy pulled from the air.
"Her track record shows that she has failed to manage any major projects properly, so how will she be able to run the entire state? Because history shows that if you can't manage a budget, you can't govern a state.
"The roads are crumbling, the road toll is rising, hospital waiting lists are through the roof, V-Line trains are completely under-serviced, and housing is in complete crisis.
"The new premier has an opportunity to acknowledge the neglect and right these wrongs."
On the other side of the Murray, Farrer MP Sussan Ley expressed little hope for any change in priorities for the Border region under the new premier.
"I wish the new premier well, but my concern is her desire to just follow the Dan Andrews script," Ms Ley said. "From regional roads to rail, and a heck of a lot in between, Labor either dawdles along or ignores the state's North East completely - they couldn't even bring themselves to support the Albury Wodonga Regional Deal.
"Bill Tilley has a laundry list of projects which need work here. The challenge for any decent premier is to look after the entire state, not just areas which get you re-elected, and that's something Jacinta Allan can quickly address in our region."
