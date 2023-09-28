If it wasn't for a work promotion, Donald Cameron would never have met the love of his life.
Mr Cameron was a postmaster at Oaklands before he accepted a position at Queenstown in Tasmania.
It was there he met Margaret Fagan at a dance and the rest was history.
On Thursday, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mr and Mrs Cameron married at St Joseph's Church at Queenstown on September 28, 1963.
"We pretty well hit it off straight away," he said.
"I was working over in Queenstown in Tasmania in the post office. That's where we met because Margaret was from Queenstown.
"We got married over there but never lived over there after we were married.
"We came back to Melbourne and then we moved around a bit with my various promotions in the post office."
A guest at the wedding was a young Chris Fagan, who is aiming to coach Brisbane to its first AFL premiership in 20 years on Saturday.
"He's my nephew," Mrs Cameron said.
"He was a little boy running around when we got married. Most people don't know his name is Christian, not Christopher.
"We had a wonderful parish priest Father Matthew O'Callaghan who married us who was Irish and he was there for 46 years.
"When he died, the town stopped and lined the streets. He dedicated his life to the people of Queenstown and he was a lovely fellow."
The pair spent most of their working life in Colac. Mrs Cameron was a school teacher.
They welcomed three children Julie, Helen and Gerard.
Mr and Mrs Cameron initially retired to Merimbula on the NSW south coast, but after attending a wedding in Wodonga about 20 years ago, decided they would call the Border home instead.
"We came to a wedding one weekend and Margaret said 'I wouldn't mind living here' and that's what happened," Mr Cameron said.
Incredibly, Mr Cameron's sister and brother-in-law will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in just six weeks' time.
"They should have just got married while they were over in Queenstown," he laughed.
Mr Cameron, a lifelong Essendon supporter, has been alive for 10 Bombers premierships and is hopeful he will see another soon.
