Ebony Hoskin's childhood dream has become a reality.
The 20-year-old from Howlong will line-up in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League competition after signing with Sydney Thunder.
"As a kid, I grew up watching the likes of Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy playing for Australia and the Sydney Sixers and I wanted to be just like them and to inspire younger kids," she said.
"To have the opportunity with the Thunder this season is amazing.
"It will be pretty cool to expand my game and knowledge in the T20 format with some of the best international players in the world.
"I'm very grateful that I have the opportunity to do that this season."
Hoskin, who is currently contracted with Cricket NSW, recalls a defining moment in her cricket career.
"When I was about 15, I had a year off cricket and I just thought it wasn't for me, but that year really made me realise how much love I do have for the sport and it made me try a bit more," she said.
"I became a lot more determined to make that high level.
"It wasn't until about 18 months ago that I realised my foot is in the door to make an elite level.
"I realised that maybe I can make a career out of it, so I made the big move to Sydney and it's all sort of fallen into place."
Thunder is scheduled to take on the Sixers on October 22 for the first round of the WBBL.
Hoskin has just completed the first two rounds of the WNCL with New South Wales and had the opportunity to participate in a practice match against the West Indies.
She admits she's excited to see what the future has in store for her.
"Speaking to a lot of the experienced girls and those coming towards the back end of their career, they say it's a pretty exciting time to be a part of women's cricket and women's sport in general," she said.
"I'm definitely looking forward to seeing where the future takes me in cricket in the next few years.
"As much as I love the country and going back home to see my family, I really love this lifestyle and the opportunities that have arisen in the city."
