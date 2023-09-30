First-class: The early history of an Albury landmark

William J Jones had a furniture warehouse on the site of what is now the Albion Hotel.
Charles Schmiedt, formerly of the Bridge Hotel, notified in December 1873 that he had "taken the premises occupied by Mr WJ Jones which has been fitted up as a first-class hotel".
Three years later, Schmiedt built new premises for the Albury Hotel, opposite the Globe Hotel in Dean Street, a couple of doors from Kiewa Street.
It was described by the Albury Banner as "one of the handsomest structures of the kind in town."
The former Albury Hotel became Tattersall's Hotel, and by the early 1880s it was known as the Albion.
The Albury Hotel became home to The Albury Club in January 1877 after Schmiedt added new rooms and decorated them opulently.
The club had previously occupied the Albury Club Hotel on the site of what is in 2023 The Atura. In August 1883, the club moved to new premises in Kiewa Street.
Charles Schmiedt came to Australia from Germany as a young man. He was active in local affairs, an alderman on Albury Municipal Council for about 10 years and serving on the committee of the Albury hospital, town band, football club and others.
After the death of his wife in 1891, he commissioned the statue of Melpomene, the Greek Goddess of tragedy. The statue was first erected in the Botanic Gardens in September 1892 and is still there today.
Richmond Breweries purchased the freehold of the Albury Hotel in February 1935 from W Kinney. They immediately announced plans for a redevelopment of the hotel.
These plans changed and in August 1938 plans were announced for a new five-storey Albury Hotel around the corner in Kiewa Street which would be "modern in architecture, and will contain all the conveniences of leading metropolitan hotels".
The following month, the Albury Hotel was sold for £10,500 to George Samson, proprietor of the Hume Weir Café - the café later moved from its site on the eastern corner of the AMP Lane after the site was purchased by T&G Insurance Company.
The new Albury Hotel (soon known as the "New Albury") opened in November 1939.
The headlines in the Border Morning Mail read: "Fine Building Commands Splendid Views; Luxurious Comfort In Every Room; Unequalled Even in Capital Cities; Central Refrigeration Ensures Cool Bar Service; Automatic Lift to Five Floors and Roof Garden."
The building's architect was William Merritt, the first proprietor Edwin Jewell.
