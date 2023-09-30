The Border Mail
Home/Community/History

First-class: The early history of an Albury landmark

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
September 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Schmiedt's Albury Hotel, a couple of doors west of Kiewa Street opposite the Globe Hotel. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society
Charles Schmiedt's Albury Hotel, a couple of doors west of Kiewa Street opposite the Globe Hotel. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society

William J Jones had a furniture warehouse on the site of what is now the Albion Hotel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.