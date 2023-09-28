Daniel Bradshaw fondly recalls the media frenzy after the 2003 AFL grand final.
The all-conquering Lions had just won their third consecutive flag under coach Leigh Matthews and in the midst of one of the competition's greatest dynasties.
With the likes of Brownlow medallists Michael Voss, Simon Black and Jason Akermanis alongside Nigel Lappin, Alastair Lynch, Mal Michael and Jonathon Brown, the Lions boasted a lethal mix of skill and aggression to intimidate any side.
Under Matthews the Lions never finished higher than second during the home and away season between 2001-03.
But they always found another gear during September and only lost one final during that period to cement themselves as September specialists.
The question on everybody's lips after the 2003 flag triumph over Collingwood was "have we ever seen a side as good as this?"
Bradshaw certainly felt the Lions oozed confidence and boasted an 'aura of invincibility' at the time.
"I remember going into most games in the early 2000s feeling confident we couldn't get beaten," Bradshaw recalled.
"I would look around the change room and think to myself 'who is going to beat us?'
"It was just a great team with stars on every line.
"I certainly felt we had an aura of invincibility.
"But as far as being the greatest team of all, that's for other people to decide."
Bradshaw was among the youngest players in league history to make his AFL debut as a 17-year-old in 1996.
The former Wodonga junior played in his first flag in 2001 after the Lions upset Essendon in the biggest match of the season.
A knee injury on the eve of the 2002 finals series robbed the powerfully built forward of a second premiership medallion after the Lions beat Collingwood in the grand final.
But Bradshaw was back to his best in 2003 and an integral part of the Lions' attack alongside Lynch and Brown.
The Lions were set to meet Collingwood for the second successive year in the 2003 decider with Akermanis revealing to the media in the lead up that Lappin was carrying broken ribs.
Bradshaw recalled Matthews was filthy with the Brownlow medallist.
"It's fair to say Leigh wasn't too happy with Aker," Bradshaw said.
"Neither were the playing group in general for that matter.
"Collingwood went into the grand final as favourites, so for us to come out and dominate early, it was a bit of a surprise.
"It was good for us as players that we knew early in the last quarter that we were going to win it.
"But the whole match is still a bit of a blur as well as being 20-years ago.
"The whole week and build up to a grand final is an awesome experience and something you grow up dreaming about being involved in.
"You really enjoy and savour every moment."
While winning any AFL flag is something to savour, Bradshaw felt there was nothing sweeter than beating Collingwood.
"It's definitely sweeter beating Collingwood in a grand final," he said.
"If you are not a Collingwood supporter, they are the team that you love to beat.
"And to beat them in a grand final is probably twice as good a feeling.
"There are so many Collingwood supporters and you either love them or hate them.
"They pride themselves on being the biggest sporting club in the country, so to beat them is an amazing achievement."
The Collingwood Army was in a frenzy last Friday night with the MCG shaking in the aftermath of the Pies thrilling one point preliminary final win over GWS Giants.
It propelled Craig McRae's side, who is a former teammate of Bradshaw's, into their first grand final since 2018.
Bradshaw felt the Pies Army wasn't as raucous during his era.
"A lot of people ask me about my thoughts on the Collingwood Army," Bradshaw said.
"Since I played as a deep forward I should have heard them a bit more but when you are out there, I didn't take much notice.
"It's always a bigger crowd when you play Collingwood but honestly I didn't hear too much.
"So it didn't affect me too much and you might hear them if there is a big goal kicked or something like that.
"But they were certainly up and about after the preliminary final and will no doubt be again if they can win on Saturday."
Brisbane will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its 2003 flag this weekend which is ironically against the Magpies.
It will be the Lions' first grand final since 2004 when they fell short against Port Adelaide and matching Collingwood who achieved the incredible feat of winning four flags in a row in 1927-30.
Bradshaw said it was hard to believe two decades had passed since the Lions won their last flag.
"It is hard to believe but time does fly," he said.
"It is intriguing how it has turned out with Collingwood and Brisbane playing off this year.
"We are having a 20-year reunion this weekend, so it's going to be a fantastic weekend and everyone is pumped about it.
"It will be good to catch up with everybody and reminisce about the old days.
"A lot of the boys have been booked to do functions in Melbourne for the 20-year reunion with the club.
"I will head down on Saturday morning and we have got a brunch organised at the Casino and then we will walk to the MCG to watch the match.
"Who knows where we will end up if Brisbane win, things could get messy like back in 2003."
So what chance does Bradshaw give the Lions of emulating the Lions of 2003 and delivering the club its first flag in two decades?
"I think Brisbane has to start favourites even though their form at the MCG is the biggest query," he said.
"I rate Brisbane's attack as the most potent in the competition.
"I realise Collingwood's defence is more than handy but at the end of the day it's all about the delivery from the midfield.
"If Brisbane can play at the level they have been, I think they have a massive chance to win the flag.
"I like watching that young Keidean Coleman off half-back and he impressed me last week in the preliminary final.
"Lachie Neale, what he does at the clearances is something that I haven't seen for a while.
"He is a bit similar to Voss in close in terms of how clean he is and his decision making.
"Charlie Cameron is an excitement machine and can kick a goal from anywhere.
"He can go quiet for a couple of quarters but then explode and kick a couple of quick goals and get his side back in the match.
"It should be a cracking grand final hopefully."
