He might be Collingwood's Mr Durable on the field but Jack Crisp has had to be Mr Resilient off it in 2023.
As he prepares to welcome his third child and, in the midst of his remarkable 213-game streak of consecutive AFL games, Crisp admits a leaked video which emerged earlier this year had taken a toll on his personal life.
Speaking before the Magpies won through to Saturday's AFL grand final, the raking left-footer from Myrtleford reflected on the saga which "came out of the blue" in April.
An historic video of Crisp was shared to social media without his consent that included screenshots of explicit photos, crude comments and references to illicit substances.
Days later, Crisp admitted to the AFL's integrity department he had consensually sent the photos to another person several years ago, acknowledging the content and language were "extremely inappropriate".
The 29-year-old apologised to his family, including his wife Mikayla and their two daughters, for the impact of his past actions, and avoided a suspension or fine from the AFL.
"The amazing support I had from my wife, the club, my family, the whole Collingwood family as well, I had messages coming from everywhere," Crisp said earlier in September.
"Lots of support, which is fantastic to see - so you're never alone. But yeah, we got through it as a family which was really nice.
"To see how strong Miki was - she's my number one support - so to see how brave and confident she was, and the support she showed me, I've just reciprocated that back.
"We're really strong now - it probably made us stronger to be honest. It was challenging but we were quick to bounce back once it was all over, which was good.
"I focus on football, focus on family and now we're going to have a third child come into the world."
Saturday's grand final comes five years after a heartbreaking defeat to the West Coast Eagles, where the Magpies led for the entire match bar the final two minutes.
He'll be hoping for a better outcome and an early birthday present on Saturday, which comes just two days before he turns 30 on October 2.
In a twist of fate, the grand final will come against his former club, where he played 18 games in three seasons before being traded to the Magpies as part of the Dayne Beams deal in 2014.
Just weeks after his trade went through, Crisp told The Border Mail during a Collingwood training camp at Falls Creek that he was determined to establish himself in the side in time for a debut against the Lions at the Gabba in the opening round of 2015.
He did that, and he hasn't looked back since.
In 2018, Collingwood recruiting manager Derek Hine told The Border Mail that if all trades were as successful as the Crisp-Beams swap, which also netted the Magpies Jordan De Goey, "they would be building a statue of you wouldn't they?"
"I think at the time Jack had a two-year offer in front of him from Brisbane," Hine said.
"Jack was in and out of the side and there was a certain level of frustration from him.
"He played a very good game against us at the MCG.
"It was important for us we got more than picks five and 25 (for Beams) so Jack became part of that.
"If all trades were like that they would be building a statue of you wouldn't they?"
Crisp has been ultra-consistent for the Magpies since joining the club, first under Nathan Buckley and, for the past two seasons, under Craig McRae.
Initially establishing himself as a dashing back-flanker, Crisp has become an important part of the Collingwood midfield in recent seasons as someone who can deployed as an offensive or defensive weapon around the stoppages.
Consecutive Copeland trophies have been reward for effort for Crisp in the past two seasons but the medal he craves most awaits at the MCG on Saturday.
