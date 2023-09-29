The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Crime Statistics Victoria reveal crime surge in North East Victoria in 2023

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Criminal offences in Wodonga have increased by 12 per cent in the past year, according to new data released by the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.