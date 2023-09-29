Criminal offences in Wodonga have increased by 12 per cent in the past year, according to new data released by the Victorian Crime Statistics Agency.
In Wangaratta, there was a rise of 17.7 per cent while Moira Shire recorded an uptick of 19.7 per cent. Benalla experienced an 11.9 per cent increase and Indigo Shire saw a modest rise of 6.2 per cent.
The most significant surge in criminal offences in the North East was observed in Towong Shire, with a 35.7 per cent increase.
Conversely, Alpine Shire witnessed a notable decrease of 19.6 per cent in criminal offences during the same period.
Breaching family violence orders were the most prominent type of crime in Wodonga, with 593 offences recorded for the year to June 2023 compared to 399 offences recorded the previous year.
This was followed by "criminal damage" (376 offences recorded) and theft from or of a motor vehicle (319 offences recorded).
Wodonga Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage said the increase in offences were expected as more people report crime.
"The main thing is we are asking people to report crime," he said.
"Previously, where crime has been committed people haven't reported it.
"For example, family violence, it used to be a hidden crime but now people are open and willing to make those calls and let us know so we can get a real representation of what's happened."
Acting Senior Sergeant Savage said the big thing he's noticed this year is theft from or of a motor vehicle.
"This is occurring because vehicles are open, unlocked, and quite often the keys are in the car," he said.
"So what we need is for people to quite simply lock their vehicles, don't leave any valuable belongings in view, and the crimes will diminish significantly.
"So when you're at home or at the shop, don't leave your vehicle running and remember to lock your car."
Breaching family violence orders were the most common type of crime in all the LGAs in the North East.
In Wangaratta, there were 452 offences related to breaching family violence orders in 2023.
Moira Shire reported 386 offences, Benalla recorded 289 offences, Indigo Shire documented 101 offences, Towong had 31 offences and Alpine Shire recorded 84 offences related to breaching family violence orders.
But there were still fewer crimes committed than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with 506,408 offences in the past year compared to 513,470 in 2019.
"When factoring in population growth, overall crime is at its second lowest levels in the past decade," Deputy Commissioner Neil Paterson said.
"While this is positive, there are a number of areas of concern that Victoria Police will continue to focus on, including youth crime, home burglaries, car thefts, and firearm-related violence."
More 14 to 17-year-olds committed assaults (up 724), burglaries (up 671) and car thefts (up 684) in 2023 than they did before the pandemic.
"There remains a core group of around 290 recidivist youth offenders who are the main challenge," Mr Paterson said.
"Police made 1630 youth gang arrests over the past year and this will continue as we hold anyone who compromises community safety accountable."
