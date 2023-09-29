Fight Cancer Foundation's September fundraiser, Footy Colours Day, isn't just about showing which team you barrack for, says Baranduda mother Leah Wright, who remains thankful for the foundation's support.
In December 2019, in the final few months before masks, social distancing and lockdowns became everyday life, my family was already grappling with a profound crisis of our own.
Our footy-mad daughter, Hailey, a bundle of energy and enthusiasm at that time, had just been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood cancer where your body doesn't have enough healthy blood cells.
Living in the heart of Baranduda, my family began what would become the first of many daunting 700-kilometre round trips to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
Now, over three years later, the cost of living crisis looms large. With soaring mortgage payments and everyday expenses, my family - and tens of thousands of families like mine in Australia - are facing a genuine fear of how to feed and house their family while tackling their child's illness.
In a dual-income family, when a child falls ill, one parent must inevitably step away from their job to be with their child during their hospital stays and treatments. It's a heart-wrenching decision that no parent should have to make and one that immediately impacts our financial stability. The stress and pressure of managing everyday expenses are magnified as we navigate the loss of one income alongside the mounting costs associated with our child's illness.
Living in a rural area adds another layer of complexity. The escalating fuel prices are a constant worry, considering it takes nearly one and a half tanks of fuel to get there and back. The wear and tear on our vehicle, coupled with the added costs of maintenance, become significant burdens. Public transport is not an option for immunosuppressed cancer patients like my child.
The struggle goes beyond just maintaining financial stability. It encompasses every aspect of our lives, including ensuring our child continues to receive an education tailored to their unique circumstances.
The traditional school experience becomes a distant memory as our children require alternative methods of learning, particularly when their health is at its most precarious. This challenge places added stress on parents, who must now juggle their child's education alongside their medical care.
Children grapple with confidence and self-esteem issues, haunted by the trauma of their illness and ongoing treatments. As parents, we bear witness to their struggles, unable to shield them entirely from the pain they endure.
The mental toll this experience has placed on the entire family is profound. Depression and anxiety have become unwelcome companions as we navigate the uncertainties of our child's health. The exhaustion, both physical and emotional, is relentless.
Amidst these challenges, we found a glimmer of hope and support in the form of Fight Cancer Foundation (FCF). FCF has been a lifeline for us, providing vital assistance during our most trying times. Their provision of accommodation, education programs, music and art therapy, and financial aid have eased our burdens considerably. Without FCF, our journey would have been immeasurably more difficult.
The home-away-from-home accommodation that Fight Cancer provided gave us a reprieve from the confines of the hospital room. The presence of someone offering a break from the medical routine, a kind word, and a patient ear made an immense difference. It allowed me the breathing space to reset and approach our challenges with renewed positivity. It kept our family together to support Hailey as best we could, and also we could all be there for each other.
As Hailey continues her battle with MDS, we understand that our family's journey is far from over. That's why Fight Cancer Foundation's Footy Colours Day holds a special place in our hearts. It's not just about donning our team colours, it's about raising awareness, and much-needed funds so that families like ours can be supported by Fight Cancer Foundation. The support they provide is immeasurable and we continue to be grateful for this.
