It's often said you only get one chance to make a good first impression.
And Myles Aalbers nailed his chance when he met recently with Osborne president Jason 'Spud' Webster and his recruiting committee who were on the hunt for a new coach to replace Joel Mackie.
"In our first meeting with Myles there were four of us who interviewed him for the coaching job," Webster said.
"We all walked out of that meeting and just said amongst ourselves 'we have to get this guy to be the next coach of Osborne.'
"Myles just had so much to offer and we went into the meeting not knowing what to expect.
"But it didn't take long to realise that he was going to be the perfect fit.
"Myles made it clear to us how passionate he is about his coaching and has a lot to offer."
Aalbers has spent the past two seasons as assistant coach at Lavington under coach Adam Schneider.
He played his 150th match at Lavington Sports Ground earlier this year and was set to retire from the O&M.
But Aalbers will now extend his playing career and has initially committed to a one-year deal with the Tigers as playing coach for next season.
Aalbers is no stranger to coaching in the Hume league and has had a previous stint with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla from 2016-19.
"We were really impressed with what Myles did at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla during his four year stint at their club," Webster said.
"He was a young coach with no previous coaching experience and going into a club that had previously merged, and then merged again with Walla.
"We were just impressed how he handled the situation and did a great job at the club.
"Our dealings with him while he was coach of Rand-Walbundrie-Walla were first class.
"I thought to myself, if we ever get the chance to get this bloke to Osborne, we would love that opportunity.
"He has most recently spent two years as an assistant coach under Adam Schneider at Lavington which I guess helped us initiate contact with Myles.
"Myles has outstanding character and still has a bit to offer as a footballer but ultimately he is at our club as a coach.
"We have got a talented young group coming through the senior ranks and we feel Myles will be good for their development.
"But we have also got a core group of senior players as well that are easy to coach because they are already motivated and invested in our club and our leaders in their own right."
Webster felt Aalbers would be a more accomplished coach in his second stint with the previous experience at the Giants and working under a coach the calibre of Schneider.
"There is no doubt that everyone who coaches, they get better the more they do it," Webster said.
"We certainly feel Myles has had some great experience in the Hume league.
"He understands the Hume league, has got that Ovens and Murray experience and boasts a good reputation in local football circles.
"So we feel like we have struck gold by getting Myles to our club.
"Myles mentioned to us that his best football was behind him and that he wasn't the star footballer that Osborne is looking for.
"But we made it clear we weren't chasing a star player but somebody who can play their role in the side but first and foremost can develop our young talent.
"It was no different when we signed Mackie, as a club we knew his best football was behind him but his football knowledge was first rate.
"So we don't want a star player as a coach, we want a coach who can turn our young players into stars."
