The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Osborne secure Myles Aalbers as coach to replace the departing Joel Mackie

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 29 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne president Jason Webster with new Tigers coach Myles Aalbers. Picture by James Wiltshire
Osborne president Jason Webster with new Tigers coach Myles Aalbers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Hume league heavyweight Osborne has signed Myles Aalbers as playing coach for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.