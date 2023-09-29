Hume league heavyweight Osborne has signed Myles Aalbers as playing coach for next season.
Aalbers, 34, boasts more than 150-matches of O&M experience with Lavington and coached rival Hume league club Rand-Walbundrie-Walla for four years from 2016-19.
He was an assistant coach under Adam Schneider this year at Lavington Sports Ground.
Aalbers has the rare luxury of taking over a side that has just won a flag and 54 out of 56 matches under Mackie.
"Obviously Osborne has been a powerhouse of the competition for a long time now," Aalbers said.
"A month ago I was content to remain at Lavington and help Adam out as an assistant coach at Lavington again.
"But the more I thought about the Osborne opportunity, the more it appealed to me.
"The coaching side of things is something that I want to pursue for at least the next couple of years.
"I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity at Osborne who are one of the most successful clubs in district football.
"The club and I both agreed that I will coach initially for one season and reassess after that."
Aalbers has shelved retirement plans and will play on again next year.
"I will play next season. I was definitely going to retire from the O&M but feel I still have something to offer as a player in the Hume league," he said.
"I feel the standard of the O&M has gone up since Covid.
"After coaching the Giants for four years and then having two years off during Covid, I came back to the O&M.
"The thing that stood out to me was how much bigger and stronger most of the players are.
"I'm obviously in the twilight of my career but the standard in the O&M is a lot higher than when I left."
After four years as coach of the Giants and the benefit of being an assistant coach under Schneider, Aalbers was confident he would be a more accomplished coach during his second stint.
"I enjoyed my four-years at the Giants in the Hume league," he said.
"I was quite young back then to be a coach but I'm glad I did it because I learnt a lot, not just about football but life in general.
"Then to also have the benefit of being an assistant coach under Adam who boasts an unbelievable football CV.
"Adam taught me some things about football that you think you know but you don't, if that makes sense.
"Just some things from left field that you wouldn't normally think about.
"So I would like to think that I'm returning to the Hume league as a better coach but as well as trying to improve my coaching skills with Osborne."
The Tigers have already appointed star midfielder Conner Galvin as assistant coach under Aalbers.
Reliable defender Duncan McMaster will be captain.
Aalbers will take over a list stacked with talent and depth after both the seniors and reserves won flags at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The club's thirds were beaten during the second week of the finals series by eventual grand finalists Brock-Burrum.
"The club is in an enviable position after winning flags in both the seniors and reserves," Aalbers said.
"There will be seven players from the thirds who will be given opportunities.
"There were reserves guys that were unlucky to miss out on a senior flag as well.
"Yes, the club has got the list but we still need to do the work and have the hunger to go again.
"I won't be looking to add a lot of recruits.
"The confirmed departures at the moment are obviously Joel, Sam Livingstone and Marty Bahr might head overseas.
"There might be one or two others but I'm confident the majority of the list will stick together."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.