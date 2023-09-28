Teenager critically injured after being stabbed in Wangaratta

A 17-year-old boy has been critically injured during a group stabbing attack in Wangaratta.
The teenager and an 18-year-old were walking along White Street when they were approached by an unknown group of people about 2.20am on Friday, September 29.
The 17-year-old, who lives in Newport in Melbourne, was stabbed.
He suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital.
The 18-year-old Wangaratta teenager was assaulted.
He was taken to hospital.
A crime scene has been established in the area.
Detectives are investigating the matter.
"Detectives are keen to speak to any witnesses and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokeswoman said.
