The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Glenn Peachey reflects on 685 game career as football umpire

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've ever played football in the border region, there's a fair chance you've been on the field with Glenn Peachey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.