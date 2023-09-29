If you've ever played football in the border region, there's a fair chance you've been on the field with Glenn Peachey.
After almost 30 years and 685 games, Peachey has officially called time on his umpiring career.
The 60-year-old celebrated the Hume League senior grand final between Osborne and Holbrook as his last hurrah, but admits there has already been attempts to lure him back for next season.
"I've been retiring for about 10 years now, but I've finally made the decision," he said.
"After 29 and a half years, it's time to have a break and spend some time with the grandkids."
After playing in Burrumbuttock's reserve side, Peachey first started umpiring in 1994 as a way to keep fit.
While he's overseen several grand finals throughout the various leagues in his time, getting the call up for the 2010 Ovens and Murray League decider remains a fond memory.
"That was the only O and M senior grand final that I did and it definitely stands out," he said.
"It was a close one, Albury beat Yarra by 10 points.
"There was also a grand final that ended in a draw in 2015 in the Tallangatta League that went into extra time.
"I have a lot of standout games that I remember for different reasons.
"But I probably remember players more so than games, and the way players treated you in the game was pretty good."
A former AFL and Pigeons' star is among those that left a mark on Peachey.
"Probably the standout for what he's done for footy in the region was Brendan Fevola when he was at Yarra," he said.
"I always found him good to umpire and he was good to watch.
"I'm now umpiring the sons of blokes I used to umpire. The wheel is turning."
The ability to adjust to changes has also been an important aspect of the AFLNEB umpire's success.
"The pace of the game is quicker and rules change over the journey too, which can become an issue because not everyone understands the rule changes," he said.
"When I started, the O and M and Tallangatta League's had two umpires in the seniors and everyone else had one.
"Now they're up to three, which really helps us old blokes out."
While spending more time with his family is now on his agenda, he hopes to also watch his beloved Tigers more.
"I'm a member of Richmond and I didn't get to a game this year, so hopefully I get there next year," he said.
"I have to thank my family for putting up with me being away for so long, especially my wife, she always kept my clothes clean and made sure I was right to go."
