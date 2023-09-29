While many eyes will be on the Pies and Lions on Saturday, a Riverina show society is set for its own grand final day.
The 108th annual event has occasionally fallen on the last Saturday in September, but it hasn't pushed away crowds.
Culcairn Show Society secretary Stephen Trickett said organisers had made a conscious effort to run the main events earlier in the day to avoid a clash with the first bounce.
"In past experience, we've had a good crowd, they just may leave a little earlier in the afternoon to get home to watch the footy," he said.
"Down at the shearing, there is to be a big screen so people can stay and watch it there if they so wish."
Mr Trickett said the highly-anticipated piglet races will be a popular attraction, while horse events, shearing and wool classing, the poultry exhibition, dog show, a variety of arts and crafts, flowers and plants, photography and cooking displays in the pavilion, and, a huge range of stallholders, couldn't be overlooked.
A bigger range of rides and an array of children's activities will also keep younger showgoers entertained.
"We have a reasonably small band of people that work very, very hard and we are often in competition with the AFL grand final and the Walbundrie Show on the following Monday," he said.
"There's a lot of work that goes into it as you can imagine and it's great to see that community spirit.
"The local public school cater for a meal indoors in the Andrew Hoy Pavilion, and that's always been a great success.
"We do have quite a few entries from further afield and we've already had people arriving already and camping overnight."
Gates open to the public from 8.30am. Entry is $10 for adults and teenagers, $5 for pensioners and free for children under 12.
Meanwhile, the 114th Corryong Show is set for Saturday, October 7.
Enduro stunt rider Tim Coleman headlines a huge day of festivities, with pony rides, face painting, an inflatable bungee run and reptile demonstrations among the activities included in the price of admission.
Show secretary Emma Klippel said three small stunt performances will lead into a main show from Coleman before the fireworks round out the evening.
"What we try to do is remain affordable and offer a fun day out for the community," she said.
"The community input and participation is the best thing to see.
"We've had great backing from our local schools that really get behind. The kids get really excited when they see all their artwork on display and can show mum and dad and their grandparents.
"The pavilion has made a big comeback in the last year or so and the dog jump and the pet show is always a hit.
"We've branched out a bit more with our advertising this year and had some entries from the neighbouring towns such as Tallangatta and Yackandandah."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.