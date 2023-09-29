Glass bottles will no longer need to be separated from plastic containers and cans when they are deposited at Albury Return and Earn machines.
From Saturday, September 30, all types of valid beverage containers can be put through one slot at the PCYC site in East Albury and the same technology will be adopted at Coles Lavington and Lavington Square machines by October 21.
The change means the processing of cans and bottles, in order to obtain 10-cent refunds, will be quicker, something welcomed by Albury mayor Kylie King who inspected the machine at the PCYC on Friday, September 29.
"It's just going to be so much more convenient for them, just having that one chute, they don't have to separate their recycling out and I think any initiative that encourages the ease and convenience of recycling will be embraced by our community," Cr King said.
TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive James Dorney, whose company operates the Return and Earn machines, said the alterations would "make recycling an easier and more effortless experience".
PCYC Albury manager Shane Walters said his organisation received a bit over $10,000 annually from hosting the machine and that helped fund youth programs, staff wages and food purchases as well as offsetting fees.
The PCYC machine is Albury's most popular, having taken in 9.4 million containers in the last financial year, compared to 8.4 million at Coles Lavington and 6.4 million at Lavington Square.
The Coles site will be closed from Monday, October 2, and re-open on Saturday, October 7, to allow it to take all containers in chutes, with Lavington Square shutting from October 16 before re-opening on October 21.
The changes come as Victoria prepares to start its container deposit scheme from November, which is being operated by Visy in the North East.
It is expected to reduce drop-offs in Albury.
"On weekends we have trucks pull up with Victorian rego and they would be there for six or seven hours putting cans through," Mr Walters said.
Cr King said it was great Victoria was now adopting the 10-cent returns.
"I think it's convenient for Wodonga and North East residents to now not have that extra burden for them to participate in this program as well," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.