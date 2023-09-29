The Border Mail
Albury Return and Earn machines to take all valid drink containers

Updated September 29 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 3:00pm
Albury PCYC manager Shane Walters demonstrates how cans and plastic and glass bottles can be put into the same chute now. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Glass bottles will no longer need to be separated from plastic containers and cans when they are deposited at Albury Return and Earn machines.

