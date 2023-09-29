Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has been endorsed by her Liberal Party branch members to run at the next federal election.
The unanimous support of the Farrer rank and file, followed speculation she would face a challenge from Deniliquin-based Liberal Party member Jean Haynes but that failed to materialise.
It means Ms Ley is set to fly the Liberal flag in Farrer, subject to formal endorsement by the party executive, for the ninth time since winning the seat from the National Party in 2001.
"It was very humbling to be unanimously re-endorsed by each of the local voting party members as the Liberal candidate at the next election," Ms Ley, 61, said.
Asked why she wanted to continue in the job, the deputy federal Liberal Party leader cited personal satisfaction and community involvement.
"Helping people when they really need it, and developing policies which help grow this great country is a hugely rewarding job, and I never tire of it," Ms Ley said.
The next election is due to be held in 2025 and a win would give Ms Ley the chance to become the longest serving member for Farrer, surpassing Sir David Fairbairn who represented the electorate from its creation in 1949 to 1975.
Sir David was MP for 9468 days, Ms Ley could exceed that term in October 2027.
"It's not really something I have ever considered," Ms Ley said of the record.
"I reapply for this role every three years and voters get to decide if I am up to the task of representing them in Canberra.
"I certainly hope that will be the case at the next election."
Before the next poll there is due to be a redistribution of NSW federal seats, with the state to lose one electorate, moving from 47 to 46.
It would be the first time since the early 1980s that both cities would be part of Farrer.
Incumbent member for Riverina, former Nationals federal leader Michael McCormack is expected to seek another term at the next federal election.
If Mr Green's suggestion came to fruition that could see Ms Ley and Mr McCormack both standing in Farrer for the Coalition partner parties.
All responses will then be made public for inspection from October 30 with the opportunity for public comment on them.
Proposed electorate names and boundaries are expected to be circulated in early to mid-2024.
