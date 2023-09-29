The Border Mail
Farrer MP Sussan Ley gets Liberal Party members' nod to run again

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
September 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley has been endorsed by her Liberal Party branch members to run at the next federal election.

