The cry of bagpipes and trumpets broke the silence which filled the Albury police station church, as officers from NSW and Victoria gathered to remember their fallen colleagues.
The National Police Remembrance Day event on Friday, September 29, brought Victorian and NSW police forces together to pay their respects to officers who have died.
Murray River Police District chaplain Alan Kelb opened the ceremony and said, "Today we come to remember all police, but particularly those who have fallen over this year.
"Let us honour all those who've paid the ultimate price while performing their duty, as we also honour those who have served and are no longer with us."
NSW Deputy Commissioner Peter Cotter was a special guest at the ceremony and spoke about the emotional and physical toll officers face.
"If we sat here 20 years ago, this day would only be about those officers who died from fire in the line of duty," he said.
"But we know that the ramifications of policing are significant, and the flow on effects that occur after the theatre of fighting crime - the stress, seeing atrocities - the fallout psychologically can be very challenging for families, and often many people make the ultimate sacrifice in the aftermath of their duty.
"So we remember them ... because this business is hard and it takes courage and commitment, so I applaud you all."
Candles were then lit and wreaths laid for those officers killed in the line of duty in the past 12 months, followed by tributes for those who died previously.
Murray River Police District Superintendent Paul Smith drew attention to the memorial wall that was unveiled in September 2021.
"The wall tells a number of tragedies in policing across our district," he said.
Superintendent Smith also paid homage to Superintendent James Miller, who died of a heart attack while leaving his Albury office 100 years ago on August 23, 1923.
And Sergeant Cyril Howe, of Oaklands, who was shot while intercepting an offender and died from wounds 60 years ago on December 19, 1963.
"Our most recent and hopefully the last member dedicated to our memorial is Detective Senior Constable Marg Saunders, who we lost four years ago on September 28, 2019," he said.
Wodonga Police Acting Superintendent Paul Henry paid tribute to Senior Constable Bria Joyce, of Mildura Highway Patrol, who died in a motor vehicle collision on April 8, 2022.
And Senior Constable Ian Crilly of Wodonga Highway Patrol, who was killed on route to Corryong while on operational duties on August 13, 1994.
"So whilst our minds are drawn on Police Remembrance Day to those who are feloniously slain, the police vehicle has unfortunately contributed to more deaths than offenders," Acting Superintendent Henry said.
"There are lessons in that for serving police, adding some consolation, if that was somehow possible, that something valuable can be gained despite the grief experienced by families."
His mind then turned to officers who fell victim to violence, like First Constable Ray Denman, who was fatally shot while responding to a family violence incident in Numurkah in 1964.
"I would like to share another story with you that originates not far from Wodonga," Acting Superintendent Henry said.
"Damien was outside an intentionally placed stolen vehicle when multiple offenders approached from behind. Fatal injuries were inflicted on his partner, Constable Steven Tynan, who was in the vehicle.
"Damien received a shotgun blast at close range across his back. Witnesses report that Damien fought with his assailant for up to 30 seconds before he was done.
"What is the lesson in this? Simplistically, Damien did not give up until he had nothing left."
Finally, Acting Superintendent Henry implored his colleagues to draw lessons from these tragedies, emphasising the importance of preventing further loss of life.
