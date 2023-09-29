The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

National Police Remembrance Day: Border officers remember the fallen

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The cry of bagpipes and trumpets broke the silence which filled the Albury police station church, as officers from NSW and Victoria gathered to remember their fallen colleagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.