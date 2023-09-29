At the start of this year, Kate Worsteling wasn't sure what her plans for the netball season were.
Now in hindsight, after becoming a Tallangatta League A-grade premiership player for the first time, she's pretty glad she took the leap of faith to join the Hawks.
"I have a few mates out there, and I knew Alissa (Donaldson) and Kez (de Koeyer) from the gym, so it was about February when I went to trials after Kez mentioned it to me," Worsteling said.
"I hadn't really made up my mind about what I wanted to do, so I thought I may as well give it a crack.
"I'm very glad I did."
Worsteling was recognised for her season in the midcourt to be named equal runner-up alongside de Koeyer in Kiewa-Sandy Creek's recent best and fairest count.
She's now been a part of two consecutive successful grand final campaigns, after helping Tallangatta to a B-grade flag last season.
"I still love all of the girls out there, I just wanted a bit of change," she said.
"I was very nervous coming in to Kiewa about whether I would fit in, as you do when you are coming to a new club.
"On the outside looking in before the trials, you look at those successful clubs like Kiewa and you're a bit intimidated I guess, but being amongst it this year, it's just amazing and I can't speak highly enough of the club.
"As soon as I walked through the door I felt at home.
"I've definitely found my home."
Worsteling will now be joined by her partner and former Wodonga Raider, Alex Daly, at the club next season, after it was announced this week he has signed with the Hawks.
After conceding their first final to the Roos and then battling it out in a nail-biting grand final against them, Worsteling admits the back-to-back-to-back premiers had their work cut out for them this season.
"People have a preconceived idea that being a successful team, we think everything's going to be a cakewalk week in week out, and that's not the case at all," she said.
"We have so much respect for the rest of the teams in the competition and we never go out there and think this is going to be easy.
"The competition was so strong this year and everyone really gave it to us, which is what I think makes the win a little bit sweeter."
Worsteling previously played Ovens and Murray netball with Wodonga Bulldogs from 2010 to 2013, and after relocating to Melbourne, had stints in the Eastern League with Blackburn and Northern League with Heidelberg.
"We played on a Friday night at a stadium, so you didn't see that footy and netball integration," she said.
"We had a lot of VNL players that we came up against and it was just as physical and tough."
After settling into her position as a voice on court for the Hawks this season, she hopes to continue encouraging her teammates.
"I am a bit of a talker on court, but the girls seem to love it," she said.
"Being around such talented netballers, it's just amazing to watch, and seeing what they do up the other end of the court as well, I just get so excited."
