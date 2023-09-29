An armed robber who stole cash and cigarettes from a Rutherglen petrol station was identified by his own grandmother.
Marcus Hartley, who has priors for armed robbery, drove a maroon Ford Falcon to a dirt car park outside Lyons Park on March 18 this year.
He watched as the female worker, 24, walked into the Shell Petrol Station on Main Street.
Hartley ran over while armed with metre long blue crowbar, and wearing a black balaclava, and demanded goods.
"I'm not f---ing around, give me all the money in the till and smokes," he said.
The victim put her hands up and said "all right, I'll do whatever you want" as Hartley waved around the weapon.
The staff member opened the register and took out all of the notes while she shook in fear.
She grabbed cigarettes as Hartley yelled at her to hurry up.
Hartley tried to leave through a sliding door with a green Woolworths bag with his stolen items, but the door didn't open up.
He raised the crowbar and told the victim to "open the f---ing door".
She used a remote to open the door and Hartley drove off at high speed towards Corowa.
He had $480 in cash and nine packets of cigarettes worth $537.
The incident occurred about 8.50pm and despite having his face covered, the victim could see a tattoo under Hartley's left eye.
Hartley sent a Facebook message to his grandmother, saying he was driving to her home but "I'm just having a good night sleep first".
The 23-year-old then stole fuel from the Mobil Petrol Station on Honour Avenue in Corowa about 11pm, still wearing the same clothes used in the armed robbery.
Hartley drove to his grandmother's home in Boorowa, NSW, about 350 kilometres away, and arrived the morning after the armed robbery.
Police attended a crash involving the Ford on March 22, but nobody was with the car.
Enquiries led officers to the Civic Motor Inn in Cowra, where they spoke to Hartley.
He was taken to hospital and his motel room was searched.
A green Woolworths bag was found, along with a dark blue Tommy Hilfiger jumper worn during the armed robbery.
Police released CCTV of the incident and Hartley was identified by his grandmother.
He was arrested at the motor inn on March 23.
Hartley said he didn't recall committing the armed robbery, but viewed video footage and said it was him.
Hartley's matter was before the Wodonga County Court on Thursday, September 28.
He will return to the court on November 10 for further plea and sentence.
