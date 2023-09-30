Jacinta. I wonder as an Aboriginal woman who is promoting the "no" campaign, you will one day regret this stance. In the years to come when all the attention and razzle-dazzle has died down, will you ponder on what you have done for the First Nation people if the referendum is defeated? As a fourth generation Australian of Irish and Scottish heritage I greatly regret what has happened over the years to your people. I want to recognise our First Nation people in the constitution and provide them with advisory opportunities in the same document. Many people are grasping onto your opinions. Sadly, it is being said "Look. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders don't even want this". I love this country of ours and want to be proud of it, not ashamed.