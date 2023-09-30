A biennial event highlighting services provided before, during and after an emergency has attracted a record number of exhibitors.
North East Emergency Action Group is thrilled with the response to its fourth North East Emergency Expo, with 30 different organisations to feature at Corryong Recreation Reserve on Saturday, October 14.
The previous high was 18 at the second edition of the expo held at Moyhu in 2018, but with the Upper Murray impacted by both bushfires and floods in the past three years, demand for services has increased.
"I think the Corryong community, especially, is really keen to have an event like this. They know people will come to their aid in an emergency, but it will show them how they can help cope after an emergency and who's actually out there for them," North East Emergency Action Group president Carina Newton said.
"We've had a lot more advertising than previous times because we were lucky enough to land two funding grants.
"We've got a TV ad and we've got more banners and posters out there. That's allowed us to get the word out, and other participating groups are sharing it as well, so that has sparked some interest."
A key focus of the expo is to provide interactive activities to keep the crowd engaged, with the CFA, Ambulance Victoria and Australian Defence Force to perform live demonstrations of emergency scenarios.
"There's definitely lots to see and do," Ms Newton said.
"We just hope it doesn't rain. It hasn't rained at one expo yet.
"There's a lot of rain predicted beforehand, but not on the day. Hopefully the oval will be dried out enough so we can get the trucks on there."
Agriculture Victoria, Angel Flight Australia, Australian Preppers Survival League, Corryong Health, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, Fire and Rescue Victoria's crisis response dog, Forest Fire Management Victoria, Hume Riverina Community Legal Services, NSW and Victoria SES units, St John Ambulance, Snowy Hydro, THRIVE, Towong Shire Council, Upper Murray Youth, Victorian Council of Churches Emergencies Ministry and Victoria and NSW Police will also be in attendance.
A range of food and beverage stalls will operate throughout the day.
The expo is scheduled from 10am to 3pm, with a gold coin donation for entry.
For more information, visit the North East Emergency Action Group website or email expo@neeag.org.au.
