THE names of more than 350 North East and Border residents are featuring in an advertisement supporting a 'yes' vote in the Indigenous Voice referendum.
The full-page plug appears in the Saturday September 30 edition of The Border Mail, precisely two weeks before voters decide on the constitutional change.
The supporters include Albury councillors Jess Kellahan, David Thurley, Ashley Edwards and Stuart Baker and counterparts from Wodonga, Danny Lowe, and Indigo, Diane Shepheard.
Indi MP Helen Haines and her husband Phil are also listed along with her Labor rival from the 2022 election Nadia David and other names are well known in medical, business and arts circles.
Indigenous advocates include Albury's Ruth Davys who is described as Wiradjuri vision keeper.
The advertisement is authorised by Wangaratta Yes 23 group member Rob Carolane who noted similar newspaper pledges of support for Dr Haines and her predecessor Cathy McGowan during election campaigns.
"It's following on from that and people having their democratic right," Mr Carolane said.
A similar advert with around 170 local names appeared in The Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday September 29
Albury-Wodonga Yes 23 group member Bridget Doyle said the pro-Voice campaign's national office had provided the funding to cover the cost of the promotion with willing names quickly emerging from Saturday September 23.
"We were overwhelmed by the response, we had so many we ended up having to leave some out because we wanted it so you could read it," Ms Doyle said.
"I think it's a positive sign there's that many people in the community who are prepared to stand up and say they're voting 'yes'."
Ms Doyle and Mr Carolane said the advertisement was designed to spark chats about the Voice referendum and the mechanics of the proposal.
"I hope it will start conversations with people, they will think isn't that interesting that these people are saying 'yes' and therefore they will feel safe and confident within themselves to say 'yes'," Mr Carolane said.
Meanwhile, Albury Anglican priest Father Peter MacLeod-Miller, who hosted a Liberal Party-organised forum on the referendum in Wangaratta, has suggested 'yes' advocates are appealing to the cultural cringe of Australians.
"Slogans implying that Australians should cast their ballot according to the judgements of other nations, what will the neighbours say, musicians, actors and even traditionally whaleboned religious institutions, summon values that most commentators had assumed to be extinct," Father MacLeod-Miller said.
