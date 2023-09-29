Mourners remember late teenager Daniel Moffitt at moving funeral service in Corowa

Mourners have gathered to pay tribute to Daniel Moffitt at Corowa.
About 250 people attended a service for the 18-year-old at Club Corowa on Friday, September 29, following a service for Ms Parker in Queensland two days earlier.
Mourners were told the couple's lives had been cut far too short.
Mr Moffitt was a twin, with his brother Bryce the first to arrive at Wodonga hospital in February 2005, to parents Vicki and Dean.
"Dan spent the rest of his life rushing to catch up," their aunty Leesa Argent said.
Growing up, the teenager loved playing with anything with wheels, including his toy cars and his bike.
He started at Corowa South Public School in 2010 before attending Corowa High School.
Mr Moffitt completed years 7 and 8 before going to Indie College.
He had a short hockey career and had played football before turning his attention to "anything with wheels and engines".
He learnt to drive by spending hours on his L-plates in Corowa and would regularly go four-wheel-driving once he was a probationary driver.
The 18-year-old loved online gaming and met his partner, Ms Parker, and started a long distance relationship.
She eventually moved to Corowa and became part of the Moffitt family, and Daniel's best friend.
Throughout his life he had worked as a dry cleaner, at the Corowa piggery, McDonald's, and as a bricklayer's labourer before returning to dry cleaning.
"Dan touched the lives of people he didn't even realise, not just family and friends," Ms Argent said.
She said his passing had left a hole in the family.
"We will never forget his cheeky sense of humour and his contagious smile," Ms Argent said.
"We love you Dan.
"We will forever miss you.
"Mum, Dad and Bryce will love and miss you always and will hold you in our hearts forever."
