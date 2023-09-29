Car dumped and torched, flames spread to grass and scrub in West Albury

Fire crews have extinguished a grass and scrub fire sparked by a torched vehicle.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on bush tracks at the rear of Hibiscus Crescent in West Albury about 7am on Thursday.
A vehicle had been dumped and set alight during the September 28 incident.
The flames spread to grass and scrub, which took about an hour for the crews to extinguish.
"Nobody was injured," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said.
"We were on scene for about an hour and left it with police."
He said such incidents were dangerous, particularly in hotter weather.
"There's a greater fire risk with the warmer weather approaching," Inspector Finlay said.
"There's a high chance of it developing into a bush fire.
"If you see an unattended fire, make sure you call Triple-0.
"If you don't see fire trucks on the scene, don't assume they've been called, just call it in."
