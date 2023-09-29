The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Finding Doctor Woods: His Films of Albury and Beyond

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury family life in the 1930s features in a new exhibition that invites visitors to delve into captivating footage from the era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.