Albury family life in the 1930s features in a new exhibition that invites visitors to delve into captivating footage from the era.
Finding Doctor Woods: His Films of Albury and Beyond contains footage captured on 8mm film by local Dr Leslie Samuel 'Sam' Woods (1896-1986).
Moments captured in the collection include Albury's Dean Street in 1938, life at Valetta (the Woods' house on Swift Street), pre-war Europe including buildings and monuments that were later destroyed, Germany on the eve of World War II, and idyllic footage from the family's holidays at Merimbula on the NSW south coast.
Albury Library Museum co-ordinator Emma Williams and her team have spent three years digitising three hours of footage for the collection.
"Apart from the films, we've got still pictures to highlight really nice moments from Dr Woods' family life," Ms Williams said.
"We've also got a whole lot of objects that relate to the different aspects of the collection. So, for example, there's film footage of Dr Woods in Europe in the 1930s, and we've also got his diary from that period, so there's a really nice connection between different objects."
Dr Samuel Woods was one of 11 children of Dr William Cleaver Woods and Margaret Grieve.
After completing his medical studies, Sam joined his father's practice and spent 44 years as a local doctor.
"Back then, most people didn't have cameras and they certainly didn't have the capacity to take video like we do now," Ms Williams said.
"So I think that's one of the really nice things that people will enjoy seeing in this exhibition: a rare, personal window into a family from another time."
The exhibition also includes an early X-ray machine and photographs from 1900.
"Dr Cleaver Woods was a pioneer in the use of X-rays," Ms Williams said.
"He took the X-ray photographs in the exhibition, and they're remarkable because they were taken not long after the X-ray machine was invented.
"So this part of the exhibit really shows how far we have come technologically since that time."
The exhibition will be on display at the Albury Library Museum until Sunday, December 3.
