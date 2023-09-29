The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

No jail for woman who sexually assaulted underage girl during relationship

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 29 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman admitted to sex offences in Wodonga court. File photo
The woman admitted to sex offences in Wodonga court. File photo

A woman who started a relationship with a 14-year-old girl has avoided jail on sex offence charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.