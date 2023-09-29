No jail for woman who sexually assaulted underage girl during relationship

A woman who started a relationship with a 14-year-old girl has avoided jail on sex offence charges.
The woman, who can't be named to avoid identifying the victim, was 18 and 19 during the offending period, with the victim aged 14 and 15.
She had sex with the girl at her Beechworth home multiple times after first communicating with her in August 2019, and filmed herself committing some of the offences.
She had followed the girl's Instagram account and the victim told the then 18-year-old she was 14.
The girl's date of birth was also visible on another social media account.
Their relationship quickly progressed, with the woman telling the girl she loved her by the end of September 2019, and sexual messages and images were exchanged.
The woman sent explicit photographs of herself to the girl and by November and December of 2019, she was talking about kinks and bondage.
The girl told the woman she "wasn't comfortable with a lot of stuff" but their relationship continued.
The offender first sexually penetrated the girl in Beechworth on April 11, 2020 and the woman later sent her a Snapchat message saying "I only just took your virginity".
They regularly had sex following the April 11 incident.
They often argued as the victim didn't feel comfortable doing certain things to the older woman, which the older woman thought was unfair.
"The victim repeated that she wasn't comfortable doing that," the Wodonga County Court heard.
The woman turned 19 and repeatedly asked the victim for sex on her birthday, causing the victim to feel anxious and guilty.
The girl's mother interrupted the pair during one incident.
The court heard the relationship was known and there were concerns about the age gap.
The woman filmed herself performing a sex act on the girl on November 2, 2020, and again on December 13 of that year.
Child protection services received information about the relationship between the pair, and the victim's mother said she was aware they were together, but wasn't aware of the relationship being sexual.
The victim didn't make a complaint to police after Wodonga detectives were informed, but she eventually reported the offending in March last year.
A check of her phone found sexually explicit messages, images and videos sent between the pair.
The woman denied any wrongdoing and said nothing sexual had happened before the girl was 16.
She pleaded guilty in court to eight counts of sexually penetrating a child under 16.
The woman, now aged 22 and living in a rural town in the Albury region, was ordered to complete 180 hours of community work.
Judge Sarah Leighfield said she would have imposed a one-year minimum term if the woman hadn't pleaded guilty.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.