Support for the regions to be key for new Victorian Premier

Daniel Andrews' departure as Premier of Victoria has sparked a wave of reaction that, if not unprecedented, could certainly be described as unusual.
It's not every day that a state leader's resignation results in street parties and free drinks at certain establishments, with the "celebrations" a sign of voters' angst over Mr Andrews' handling of the pandemic and, in particular, lockdowns.
As news of his resignation broke on Tuesday, residents in Wodonga, while getting fuel and their afternoon coffee, could be heard describing it as "the best day ever".
Now, clearly that's not a reflection of the entire population, but in a Liberal-held seat which was as adversely affected by border lockdowns as any across Australia, it's not a shock that this was the broad sentiment.
It also shows that voters have long memories, so, with that in mind, it will be interesting to see how new Premier Jacinta Allan is received in the North East.
Ms Allan has long been known to North East residents as transport minister, making her the face of all things rail, which as anyone who's caught the train in recent years will know hasn't always been the best experience.
As the Bendigo East MP, Ms Allan should bring a regional perspective to Spring Street but, as we saw with Wangaratta-raised Mr Andrews, coming from the "country" doesn't guarantee results for those areas while in power.
North East Labor stalwart and former election candidate Zuvele Leschen admitted as much when she told The Border Mail "in some ways he let the Labor Party here down". "I have always felt we missed an opportunity to make a bit more headway, having the Premier as a homeboy," she said. "I would have liked to have seen a bit more support for the people here."
In the wake of Ms Allan's appointment as Premier, North East politicians told The Border Mail fixing the North East's crumbling, pot-hole riddled roads, healing the ailing health system and solving the housing crisis should be her top priorities.
Ms Allan was in the North East for the Bush Summit at the The Cube in August, let's hope it's not too long before we see her again to show she's a Premier for the entire state, and not just Melbourne.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail editor
