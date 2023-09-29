The Border Mail
North Albury residents urged to check yards and sheds for missing man

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 30 2023 - 6:10am, first published 6:09am
Leonard Crow-Owen was last seen leaving a house on Wingara Street, North Albury, on Friday morning. Picture supplied
Members of the public are being urged to check their yards and shed for a missing man who has dementia.

