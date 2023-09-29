Members of the public are being urged to check their yards and shed for a missing man who has dementia.
Leonard Crow-Owen was last seen leaving a house on Wingara Street, North Albury, about 10.30am on Friday, September 29.
The 79-year-old was reported missing to Albury police when he could not be located.
"Police and his family hold serious concerns for Mr Crow-Owen's welfare due to him living with dementia, and may appear confused or disoriented," a police spokesman said.
"Mr Crow-Owen is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of slim build, with grey receding hair, brown eyes, clean-shaven, and may be wearing spectacles.
"He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the number 46 on it, tan pants, black shoes and may be wearing a cap.
"Mr Crow-Owen is known to frequent the Thurgoona Men's Shed and North Albury region.
"Residents in the area are asked to check their backyards and any sheds or garages for the missing man."
Police sent out an SMS appeal to all phones in the region on Friday night.
Anyone who sees Mr Crow-Owen or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Albury olice or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
