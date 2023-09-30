Victim twice attacked by woman while shopping at the Wodonga Kmart

A woman involved in two attacks at the Wodonga Kmart has been ordered to perform unpaid community work, with a court told it was serious offending in a public place.
Shania Mizzi had an acrimonious history with the victim.
When she saw her at Kmart in December last year, Mizzi threw 15 punches into the victim's head and chest.
The victim had been with her boyfriend and staff at the retailer had to break up the fight.
The victim went to the nearby police station and made a statement.
She was again at the Kmart on January 17 this year, shopping for art supplies with her boyfriend, when another female assaulted her.
Mizzi filmed from about two metres away, with the incident captured on CCTV.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had no priors and sought to avoid a conviction.
Mizzi is employed as a home based care worker and a conviction would ban her from her role.
The court there had been a "very acrimonious relationship between her and the victim, going back many years".
Ms Greiner said Mizzi had also been hit multiple times, rather than it being a one way assault.
The court heard the 19-year-old had no priors.
"It's serious offending," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
"Public place."
He did not impose a conviction, but ordered Mizzi perform 50 hours of community work over a 12-month period.
