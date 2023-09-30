West Albury home fails to find a buyer during Grand Final day auction

The Border's only home to be put up for auction on Grand Final day has been passed in after failing to receive a bid.
The West Albury property, on Blackmore Street near the monument, was listed for auction on Saturday.
The house features four bedrooms, a master ensuite with built-in robes, open plan living and a galley style kitchen.
Ray White hosted the auction at 10am on September 30, but it failed to find a bidder.
The result continues the recent trend of homes passing in.
Agents say homes aren't selling as quickly and buyers are preferring to purchase outside of auctions.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.