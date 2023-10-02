Is Albury Council being financially responsible and providing resources and facilities equitably and fairly for all residents across the city? I think not.
Take the mountain bike trails proposed for Eastern Hill. Albury Council states that the trails "would predominantly be utilised by residents in the vicinity of East Albury ... provide access to a local area that does not require users (eg young people) to drive or commute long distances".
It is commendable that the council cares so much about the youth of East Albury who ride mountain bikes, so much so that they will be spending well over $1.5 million on them. It is also commendable that the council want to save them the exhausting commute to one of the 70 MTB trails on Nail Can.
Is it a fair and equitable use of rate payer money? Albury Council's mountain bike strategy indicates that East Albury is predicted to see a decline in youth population, whilst Thurgoona, Lavington and North Albury are predicted to see significant population growth in the coming years. Is an equitable amount being spent on youth in these areas?
Is it fair and equitable that areas in which children can ride $4000 MTBs get preferential treatment over other suburbs which experience some of the most socio-economic disadvantage in Australia?
Is it fair and equitable that one very small group of East Albury residents get so much money spent on their recreational needs, whilst other sport and recreation groups need to lobby for funding and upgrades to their facilities?
This preferential treatment defies logic!
A recent lunch at La Maison was an exceptional experience, from the charming venue to the well trained service there to serve and please, and menu choices complemented by a wine list that celebrates our wine region location so well featured on the wine list.
The residents opposed this, not because of the business but because of the high speed traffic that cuts through this 50kmh road at peak hour/school times so they miss the lights.
Council ignored concerns and approved the build.
Since this, the proposed site has sat idle and the patch of land is so overgrown to the point that at some parts it is nearly a metre high.
Summer is coming, so are snakes and fire. I have to see this patch of land every day.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.