The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Concern over mountain bike plans for Eastern Hill, East Albury

By Letters to the Editor
October 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Albury's Eastern Hill is popular with walkers, but plans to develop the site have concerned some residents. Picture Mark Jesser
East Albury's Eastern Hill is popular with walkers, but plans to develop the site have concerned some residents. Picture Mark Jesser

Trails plan not fair and equitable

Is Albury Council being financially responsible and providing resources and facilities equitably and fairly for all residents across the city? I think not.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.