The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ryan Withers coaching Belvoir in 2023/24 provincial cricket season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 2 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Withers is coaching Belvoir this season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ryan Withers is coaching Belvoir this season. Picture by James Wiltshire

New coach Ryan Withers has laid down a clear challenge to his Belvoir players ahead of the new cricket season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.