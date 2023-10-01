A home has been destroyed by fire at Rutherglen with a large number of firefighters at the scene of Monday morning's blaze.
Firefighters were called to the Glasgow Street home about 7.40am on October 2.
It's believed the house has been destroyed, with a witness noting crews in about 20 fire trucks are in attendance, with more trucks still arriving.
Fire trucks have responded from Rutherglen, Wahgunyah, Corowa, and surrounding stations.
The area around the home is blocked off.
Wodonga detectives are also in attendance.
Firefighters have used water from a dam at a nearby property to douse the flames at the semi-rural property.
More to come.
