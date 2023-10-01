The Border Mail
Huge firefighting response after fire burns out Rutherglen home

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 2 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:31am
Firefighters at the scene of Monday morning's fire at Rutherglen. Picture by Mark Jesser
A home has been destroyed by fire at Rutherglen with a large number of firefighters at the scene of Monday morning's blaze.

