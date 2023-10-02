The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Staff shortages lead to closure of Gum Tree Pies close at Beechworth

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lack of staff has seen popular North East baker Gum Tree Pies close its Beechworth store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.