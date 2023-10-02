A lack of staff has seen popular North East baker Gum Tree Pies close its Beechworth store.
The news was broken to customers via a Facebook post on September 27, with Sunday, October 1, the final day of trading.
"We've definitely built up quite a customer base of tourists with people coming up from Melbourne and from other places, but our staffing has just been really difficult," owner Melinda Nedziak told The Border Mail.
"Unfortunately, we had to make the decision to close it down."
It has been a tumultuous journey for the Ford Street shop, which opened days before Christmas in 2019, only for Beechworth to be evacuated shortly after due to the Black Summer bushfires, followed by COVID-19 lockdowns from March 2020.
The business was founded at Yackandandah in 2016, before it expanded to Bright in 2017, Beechworth and Wodonga early in 2021.
"We got off to a very rough start (at Beechworth) and it never really recovered," Mrs Nedziak said.
"We were so excited to be opening, we knew the potential that Beechworth has for huge amounts of tourists and all that kind of stuff, but we were never really able to tap into any of that.
"We had to make a decision to close one of them and with the way things had been at Beechworth, it was never fully able to reach its potential, so it was the one we decided to close."
Mrs Nedziak said the majority of senior staff had offered to fill positions at the other three stores.
"We're putting them in much needed roles. As with most businesses these days, it's an extreme struggle to get staff," she said.
"We were very happy when they said that they would be willing to move to other stores and help us fill positions that we are desperately in need of."
She admitted it would be harder for juniors to make the move.
"We have a huge junior base. We get kids that start when they're in high school and they go all the way through to year 12 and some of them do gap years with us, but then they head off to university," she said.
"It's a constant battle trying to keep all of our positions filled. We're hoping that it will right itself eventually, I'm not sure how, but we're on the constant lookout for for staff."
Mrs Nedsiak said she had been blown away by the support and well wishes from the Beechworth community in the wake of the closure.
"We will miss them. Our manager Kelly has got herself quite a following there," she said.
"It's not just our business, it's not what we sell, it's the people who work for us as well. I know that customers genuinely love to come and see them to get their coffee, get their pies, so without those great staff, the store would never have even got anywhere close to what it's been.
"Our manager got flowers from customers and chocolates. It was really lovely to see.
"While it was sad, it was so nice to get all those beautiful comments from locals and visitors alike."
Mrs Nedziak said Gum Tree Pies' move to a bigger store at Yackandandah before Easter this year would help cater for customers from Beechworth who still wished to support them.
"Because it's so close, we know if people really miss the pies they can make that extra 20-minute trip to Yack," she said.
"We really can accommodate so many more people. Hopefully it will be able to pick up the amount of customers that want to come and visit us from Beechworth."
