A driver caught speeding at 148kmh on a rural road says she was shocked when told how fast she had been going.
Deborah Conroy's silver Toyota Kluger was spotted by police in an unmarked vehicle on Snow Road at Markwood.
The eastbound vehicle was detected on radar at 150kmh with an alleged speed of 148kmh.
Officers spoke to Conroy during the April 8 incident and she was surprised when told how fast she had been travelling.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court was told on Monday, October 2, the vehicle had been travelling at 41 metres per second and a crash "would have been horrendous".
Conroy hadn't been looking at her speedometer while driving and said she had been anxious on the morning.
The rural resident had previous speeding tickets, but the last one was nine years ago.
"This is going to have a significant impact on you and your family," magistrate Peter Dunn said.
But he said there was no discretion and had had to ban her from driving for 12 months.
Mr Dunn noted the speed was 50 per cent above the 100kmh limit.
He also placed Conroy on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
