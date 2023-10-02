LIVING LIGHTLY: The NIMBY syndrome makes nuclear power a false promise

When we think of "building" nuclear facilities, we must force ourselves to think of choosing the site, safely storing the waste for more than a century and, of course, decommissioning the old plants. The UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority has estimated the total cost of decommissioning existing nuclear plants in the UK to be over 120 billion pounds with a completion date more than a hundred years away! Most of these plants are either already closed or close to the end of their design life.