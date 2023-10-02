LIVING LIGHTLY: The NIMBY syndrome makes nuclear power a false promise

The recent federal court ruling stopping a nuclear waste site in South Australia highlights one of the major (but rarely discussed) problems with nuclear energy in Australia. That is the Not-In-My-Back-Yard (NIMBY) syndrome. Even ardent supporters of nuclear power change the subject when it is proposed that the plant or waste site might be near them!
The judge set aside the Commonwealth decision to build a low-level nuclear waste facility in Kimba, South Australia. It has taken at least 28 years to choose this site and obviously this latest court decision creates doubt as to whether the project will ever go ahead at Kimba. And that was mainly just low-level medical waste!
If you have noticed some opposition to wind and solar farms, just think how hard it would be to convince a community to host a nuclear power plant or high-level waste site. Wind and solar farms are simply another way of harvesting the sun. Unlike nuclear facilities, they don't use water and do not have to be there for hundreds of years. What effect will that have on local agriculture, property prices and voters?
The political reality of trying to find locations for nuclear facilities in a democracy, such as Australia, is largely ignored by supporters of the industry. They often talk about the promise of no-waste fusion plants and small modular plants but for 50 years those promises seem always to be "about 20 years away!"
When we think of "building" nuclear facilities, we must force ourselves to think of choosing the site, safely storing the waste for more than a century and, of course, decommissioning the old plants. The UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority has estimated the total cost of decommissioning existing nuclear plants in the UK to be over 120 billion pounds with a completion date more than a hundred years away! Most of these plants are either already closed or close to the end of their design life.
People promoting nuclear in Australia are either very naive when it comes to total costs, or they are just cynically trying to delay the inevitable end of the fossil fuel use which is rapidly overheating our world. Let's just get on with the transition as soon as practicable with appropriate solar, wind, storage and updated networks.
