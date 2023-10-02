The Border Mail
Column

LIVING LIGHTLY: The NIMBY syndrome makes nuclear power a false promise

By Lauriston Muirhead.
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
There were protests against the move to build a waste facility on land at Napandee in SA. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
The recent federal court ruling stopping a nuclear waste site in South Australia highlights one of the major (but rarely discussed) problems with nuclear energy in Australia. That is the Not-In-My-Back-Yard (NIMBY) syndrome. Even ardent supporters of nuclear power change the subject when it is proposed that the plant or waste site might be near them!

