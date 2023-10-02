The Border Mail
Wangaratta man Brandon Unthank back in custody after arrest for aggravated burlgary matters

By Wangaratta Court
Updated October 2 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:32pm
A Wangaratta man who had been wanted over an aggravated burglary is back in custody.

