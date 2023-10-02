A Wangaratta man who had been wanted over an aggravated burglary is back in custody.
Officers said the 22-year-old was sought over an aggravated break-in and theft.
Unthank has been taken back into custody and appeared in Wangaratta court, flanked by two custody officers, on Monday afternoon.
He did not seek bail during the October 2 court appearance.
Lawyer Nancy Battiato said her client may have been on drugs.
"I believe he may be withdrawing," she said when asked by magistrate Peter Dunn about custody issues.
She said the matter would return to court on Monday next week.
Unthank plans to make a bail application on that date.
