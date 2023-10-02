CDHBU has lured homegrown talent Jordan Lavis back to the club.
Lavis, made his senior debut for the merged identity while still eligible for thirds in 2014 but has returned to his junior club a decade later.
His arrival is expected to help bolster a defence that leaked the most points of the finals contenders in the Hume league this year.
CDHBU coach Kyle Docherty said Lavis had the ability to play as a key defender and boasts more than 70-matches of O&M experience with Corowa-Rutherglen.
Lavis, 26, has spent the past two seasons with Tocumwal who were coached by former Power player Kade Rowe.
"There is the family connection with Jordan, so it's been a signing that has been in the works for a while that has finally come to fruition," Docherty said.
"He has been playing under Kade Rowe at Tocumwal who he knows quite well.
"But Jordan was keen to come back and being only 26 I think it's fair to say that he still has his best footy ahead of him.
"Which is the most exciting thing because he already boasts plenty of experience after playing about 80-matches with Corowa-Rutherglen.
"He has developed and learnt the hard way really because he was playing as a key defender against some of the premier forwards in the competition for Albury, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.
"So he has got a lot of experience under his belt against some quality opponents and we feel he has a lot to offer back at his home club.
"Especially being a one-point player."
In a further bonus, the Power has re-signed the majority of their list after finishing fourth but suffering the disappointment of losing to eventual preliminary finalists RWW Giants in the opening week of the finals.
It was the Power's first finals foray since 2016.
Corowa-Rutherglen recruits Ryan Beveridge and Ethan Hanrahan have elected to remain with the Power in preference to returning to John Foord Oval next season.
Beveridge showed some promising signs as a key forward after booting 52 goals in his first season of senior football after playing for the Roos thirds the previous year.
"We were keen to re-sign as many players as possible before we went on a recruiting campaign, just to see where we were at," Docherty said.
"So to be able to re-sign 90 percent of the list is a positive sign.
"Now we can identify which areas we need to bolster and hopefully add a few more signings."
Docherty felt a red-hot Nathan Wardius was the biggest difference in the elimination final after the Giants young gun booted five goals to enhance his reputation of one of the brightest young stars in the competition.
"Unfortunately in that final we came up against Nathan Wardius and we couldn't find a way to stop him," Docherty said.
"He was certainly the difference between the two sides in the end."
In a further bonus, reliable defender Russell Anderson has re-committed for next season after playing a handful of reserves matches this season.
Anderson has the ability to play as a key defender and was previously captain of the club for several seasons.
Docherty has now set his sights on recruiting a couple of midfielders to add to their existing rotations.
"We are on the lookout for a couple of midfielders who can do that grunt work around the stoppages," he said.
"A couple of quicker blokes to inject a bit more leg speed around the ground is also high on the recruiting radar.
"I would be more than satisfied with the list if we can make that happen."
