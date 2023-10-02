A resurgent North Albury has landed the early signing of man mountain Brad Hutchison in a major boost to the Hoppers' finals aspirations next year.
Hutchison, 20, arrives from Narrandera with a reputation as one of the most exciting big man prospects in the Riverina league.
A developing ruckman, Hutchison made his senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2021.
He has gone on to play 44 senior matches and finished runner-up in Narrandera's best and fairest in 2021 and 2022.
Hutchison has thrived under Narrandera coach Sean Brooker who previously had a stint as a player at Bunton Park.
The 199cm, 110kg ruckman will free up Hayden Cooper and Josh Minogue who were forced to shoulder the ruck load this season in the absence of a recognised ruckman.
Hoppers football operations manager Mick Minogue was thrilled to land the key signing of Hutchison to help address the club's Achilles heel of a lack of quality big men.
Minogue revealed Hutchison had trained at Bunton Park last pre-season before opting to stay with the Eagles for another 12-months.
"Brad is only 20 and won the Riverina league's Rising Star award this season," Minogue said.
"He is a big unit and did most of the pre-season with us last year before deciding to stay in the Riverina league.
"But Brad is more than happy to join us next season which the club is rapt about.
"It's no secret that we lack a recognised ruckman.
"We feel Brad is at the right age and stage of his career to fit in perfectly with our young group.
"Brad is still learning his craft but is an aggressive ruckman and we have a few blokes involved with our club who are keen to work with him and fast-track his development.
"The arrival of Brad will have a huge upside because it gives us another big bloke and we won't have to use other players to pinch hit in the ruck.
"So structurally we will be a lot better off and to compete against those top-fives sides who all boast a quality ruckman.
"You need a ruckman that can give you some ball around the stoppages and that's an area we can hopefully improve on next year."
The Hoppers were one of the most improved sides in the competition this season under coach Tim Broomhead.
After only winning one match the previous season, the Hoppers won seven matches including top-five scalps Wodonga and Wangaratta Rovers to finish sixth.
Hutchison felt the timing was right to test himself at the higher standard of O&M and join the Hoppers.
"I can't wait," Hutchison told The Daily Advertiser
"I did pre-season with them last year. I thought it was pretty good, a lot better than the RFL, the standard and that sort of thing.
"I just enjoy playing footy and playing that higher quality footy will better me as a football player and hopefully I'll have an impact around the others too.
"I was looking to move away anyway so this came up and I jumped at it."
The Hoppers landed several recruits from both the Riverina and Farrer leagues this year in Cayden Winter, Jack Reynolds, Nathan Dennis and Tom Anderson.
The quartet all had an impact at Bunton Park and had little trouble adjusting to higher level.
"As a club we are happy to stick with the young guys and let them develop their footy under Tim," Minogue said.
"It worked well this year.
"So Brad is another good signing in that regard and attended our presentation night on Friday night.
"Brad has only initially signed for one year but we are planning on having him around the club for a lot longer than that.
"He is moving to the Border after Christmas but already knows a fair few of the players after training with us last year."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.