The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

North Albury signs developing ruckman Brad Hutchison from Narrandera

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury recruit Brad Hutchison competes against Wagga Tigers' Carl Schwenke during a Riverina League game at Narrandera Sportsground this season. Picture by Ash Smith
North Albury recruit Brad Hutchison competes against Wagga Tigers' Carl Schwenke during a Riverina League game at Narrandera Sportsground this season. Picture by Ash Smith

A resurgent North Albury has landed the early signing of man mountain Brad Hutchison in a major boost to the Hoppers' finals aspirations next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.