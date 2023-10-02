Toby Murray is leaving Wangaratta Rovers to join Adelaide.
Murray, 19, will be united in South Australia with his older brother Nick, who has spent the last two years playing for the Crows in the AFL.
In his first full season of senior football, the former Murray Bushranger put his stamp on the Ovens and Murray, where he was ranked in the top 10 for marks, hitouts and contested marks.
Murray will primarily get his opportunity in the SANFL but Rovers coach Sam Murray hasn't put any ceiling on his younger brother's potential.
"I think he'll spend a bit of time with their senior group as well, potentially, with the connection we've got there with Nick," Murray said.
"Hopefully he can do a few sessions with their senior group but he's going over there for some SANFL exposure, which will be great.
"Losing Toby to Adelaide is nothing we didn't expect but he was a pivotal player for us this year.
"I wasn't very aware of where he was at with his Bushies footy and I think that comp can be a little bit, not misleading, but it's really hard to gauge where they're at when it comes to senior footy because they play very different styles.
"From what I saw in his finals last year to what I was able to see in his performances this year, he's probably one of the most improved, if not the most improved, player in the comp.
"He probably went from a name that people did know to a very respected player, one of the most mobile and offensively gifted ruckmen.
"He came a long way and he definitely grew into himself.
"I think he took a lot of confidence out of the fact we really rated him; he was able to go out there and just play.
"Being able to loosen those shackles a bit from NAB League footy, which is a much more experimental comp to some degree, with the way they're structured from two in the forward line to the other rules they have, being able to release that and just let the kid play footy was really nice for him.
"He did a great job and was instrumental for us, that's why he came second in our best and fairest."
The former Henty junior, who played 23 senior games for the Hawks from 2021-23, also turned out for Collingwood's VFL side in 2022.
Murray kicked 12 goals for Rovers this season and was named in their best six times, so was the coach torn when it came to letting him fly the nest?
"Not at all," Sam Murray insisted.
"I would never consider asking him to stay.
"It doesn't sit right with me to even offer that to him.
"Football's a great opportunity and I truly believe that Toby's got what it takes to play at the highest level.
"The exposure and the opportunity he's got down there in Adelaide, especially alongside Nick, is going to be amazing for him.
"It would be great to keep him, for sure, there's no doubt, but it's not going to be beneficial for him.
"He's only 19 years old still so the door will always be open for him to come back.
"Whether that's one, two, three, 10 or 15 years, who knows?
"He's got a lot of time and a lot of footy left so he needs to give this a crack.
"That was always the plan this year with Essendon.
"Things didn't come to fruition with that but that's always been on his radar and that was a discussion me and him had early in the year, that it would just be for one year.
"I think we got what we needed out of it."
Wangaratta Rovers finished fourth this year but lost to Wodonga in the first week of finals.
